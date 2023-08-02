Grown-ups to take a stylish ‘Night Dive' at the Aquarium of the Pacific

What to Know Friday, Aug. 11

"Night Dive" is a 21+ event; food trucks, live music, DJ tunes, and chances to stroll the fish-filled galleries are part of the popular party

When we hear tales of the ocean, we're often enchanted by descriptions of various sharks, and the fascinating science behind the tides, and why the water is just so beautifully briny.

We also encounter the word "dark" quite a bit, because the deepest parts of the Big Water are so unfathomably sunless, a bewitching fact that has a way of eternally enthralling we landlubbers.

But fathom this fun fact: There is an ocean-centric spot that, on effervescent occasions, likes to party when the sky grows sunless, giving the gathering an ethereal feel. No, the Aquarium of the Pacific never grows quite as dark as the ocean's most murky locations, but it is the happy home of "Night Dive."

The evening celebration, which returns to the Long Beach aquatic institution every few months, was created for the 21-and-over set.

That means cash bars, yes, and DJs, and food trucks, too, as well as the opportunity to explore much of the spectacular space at your own pace (true, the Lorikeets go night-night during "Night Dive," but the birdie bastion is the only closed-off area).

Head to the Honda Blue Cavern for live music and check out the neon art on view nearby.

"Night Dive" isn't a monthly thing, keep in mind, so you'll need to wait for October for the next soggy soirée. The Oct. 27 event is the Friday before Halloween, so count on seeing some octopus outfits and other costumes inspired by the deep.

And while this to-do will never be as dark as the super-deepest reaches of the ocean, there is something special about exploring an aquarium when the sun has made way for the moon.

Your admission? Glub-glub: You'll want to wrap a tentacle around yours well in advance.