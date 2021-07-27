Guac Lovers, El Pollo Loco Is Giving Away a ‘Guac Pass'

What to Know Open to new and existing Loco Rewards members; 5,000 passes will be given away

Make any menu purchase through July 31, through your Loco Rewards account, and you'll be entered to win a daily guac from Aug. 1-31 (you can also comment on this post for a chance to win)

The freebie will include chips, too

Dips, as in those foodstuffs that top a chip, acarrot stick, or celery stalk, come in all sorts of flavors, consistencies, and carefully monitored levels of chunk-a-tude.

And one of the hunkiest, chunkiest, and avocado-spunkiest of the spreadables? It is guacamole, a super-colorful, tomato-dotted, onion-lush concoction that is so beloved that it stars in both its own national food holiday and national food month.

But August?

Well darn it: It doesn't happen to have a guac-themed holiday, and National Avocado Month, which happens in February, remains in the distance.

To help guac-ers walk the walk and find their favorite dip-ready delight, there is El Pollo Loco, a company that is about to give away free guacamole, for a month, to 5,000 lucky Loco Rewards members.

That month, yes, is August, and if you make a menu purchase through your Loco Rewards account by July 31, 2021 (and that's any item on the menu), you'll be entered into the drawing.

Oh, and speaking of July 31? That IS National Avocado Day, hooray. You can also enter the giveaway by living a comment on this Instagram post.

And if your name is picked? You'll receive a coupon each day, good for 24 hours, that's all about a small guacamole and side of chips.

El Pollo Loco is calling it a "Guac Pass."

It isn't a keep-in-your-wallet card, like your old-school yogurt and videotape rental passes, but take heart: Those freebie coupons will keep popping up in your Loco Rewards app, every 24 hours, throughout August 2021.

That is, if you're chosen as a winner. Good luck, or should we say "guac" luck? That feels right, too.

Read up on the rules now, avocado enthusiasts, about a tasty way to wind down the summer season, one small and blissful bowl of green goodness at a time.