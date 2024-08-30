Halloween has begun at this obsessed-over Corona del Mar boutique

Halloween

The doors to the whimsical Halloween Boutique at Roger's Gardens doors just creaked open; peek inside now.

Roger's Gardens

What to Know

  • Halloween Boutique at Roger's Gardens in Corona del Mar
  • "The Gathering" is the 2024 theme; witch imagery, hats, and mirthful takes on the magical world fill the multi-room shop
  • Free entry; 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily

The online Halloweensphere greets the arrival of August by exuberantly sharing seasonal sightings at local stores with other fans of the frightful occasion.

We're talking taking pictures of the spooky decorations that start to appear on shelves before summer is over, the ghosts and pumpkins and witch hats that are among the visual icons of autumn.

Some special stores have become true fall-famous standouts, however, thanks to their creativity and flair.

Roger's Gardens in Corona del Mar is one such spot.

The sizable garden center's annual Halloween Boutique has become a must-visit for fans of elegant design and ghoulish gewgaws; the stylish shop has been a late-summer tradition for over three decades, and each go-around has its own eerie and unique atmosphere.

In fact, every year boasts a different and delightful, not-too-scary theme. "The Gathering" is the 2024 name of the boutique, so count on coming across plenty of witch-inspired imagery.

The 2024 Halloween Boutique opened Aug. 30; peek now at some of the superbly imagined rooms.

The elegantly eerie exterior of the 2024 Halloween Boutique at Roger's Gardens in Corona del Mar. (photo: Roger's Gardens)
Pumpkins add playful splashes of orange flair. (photo: Roger's Gardens)
An assortment of ensorcelled hats, the kind fashionable witches might wear, are on view. (photo: Roger's Gardens)
Fanciful figures fill the spaces. (photo: Roger's Gardens)
Roger's Gardens
The rooms boast names like "Botanical Potion Parlor" and "Magical Garden Shed." (photo: Roger's Gardens)
A magical broom seems to have taken on a life of its whimsical own. (photo: Roger's Gardens)
The free-to-see boutique sometimes has a queue during its first few days. (photo: Roger's Gardens)
Find Halloween treasures galore for sale at the Roger's Gardens Halloween Boutique. (photo: Roger's Gardens)

