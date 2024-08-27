Come ashore at ‘Boney Island,' a nostalgic fall experience

What to Know "Boney Island" at the Natural History Museum

Oct. 3 through 31, 2024 (select dates)

Tickets go on sale Sept. 3

There are no ifs, ands, or bones about it: The Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County is a spectacular scientific space that brims with intriguing bones.

We are, of course, talking about ancient skeletons representing an assortment of intriguing animals, the dinosaurs and various critters that roamed our planet more than a few years ago.

But sometimes far newer, not-so-real skeletons have a way of turning up at the Exposition Park museum, all to bring a bit of seasonal mirth and charming cheer.

It's "Boney Island" we're rattling on about, but our rattle isn't mere prattle: We're full of admiration for this adorable outdoor haunt, a beloved fall tradition that found its start in a local yard.

Rick Poluzzi, a producer on "The Simpsons," created "Boney Island" for his Sherman Oaks home eons ago — well, several years ago, anyway — and curious visitors stopped by in delighted droves.

A larger space was needed for the carnival-inspired experience, and after a Griffith Park engagement near Travel Town, and some time off, "Boney Island" debuted at the Natural History Museum in 2023.

Now it will be bonily back for more grins, ghoulish glee, and unscary smiles beginning Oct. 3.

It's not rattling every night of its short, seasonally sweet run, so you'll want to check out the calendar, and book a ticket when sales begin in early September.

Sept. 3 is, in fact, the first day to purchase "Boney Island" admission, which is separate from museum admission and membership.

The under-the-stars pop-up will haunt the Nature Garden, just steps away from the museum, with adorable displays, colorful lights, eeky sounds, and nostalgic details, for those visitors who love a vintage Halloween atmosphere.

Look also for a BOO-tique, food trucks, a bar for ghouls who are 21 and older, and spots for extremely shareable photos; a popular picture opportunity past years included an optical illusion, one that made it appear as a boney magician was causing people to levitate.

For more on tickets, dates, and what to skel, er, swell things are in store, levitate over this site for more information.