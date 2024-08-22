Cinespia will screen four haunting flicks, including two '70s classics, this fall

What to Know Cinespia at Hollywood Forever Cemetery and the Orpheum Theatre

Oct. 5, 12, and 19 at Hollywood Forever; a special Halloween night screening will pirouette at the Orpheum Theatre in DTLA

$24.11-$35.88 for the Hollywood Forever screenings; $37.94-$71.07 for the Orpheum evening

Halloween is still over two months away, but Halloween-inspired movies are already lurking just beyond our glance, the flicks that fill us with startles and thrills.

What we mean is this: Some of Southern California's most prominent venues and film series have begun to draw back the heavy velvet curtain on their October line-ups, giving film-loving ghouls the chance to buy tickets before tickets go bye-bye.

And bye, er, by the way, tickets for famous fright films do have a way of disappearing quicker than a vanishing ghost: "Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas," a Cinespia treat scheduled for the final day of August, is sold out.

But there are more Cinespia treats still to come: The film series, which has long made a summertime home at Hollywood Forever Cemetery, just announced its October 2024 line-up.

The first three Saturdays are devoted to some time-honored terrifiers: "The Texas Chainsaw Massacre," which is marking its 50th anniversary, brings the shrieks on Oct. 5 while "Trick 'r Treat" ups the eek factor Oct. 19.

The ever-charming "Coraline" is the not-so-scary favorite on the roster; prepare to pass into the Other World on Oct. 12.

Cinespia is known for leaping into other locations now and then, and the Orpheum Theatre in DTLA will serve that role on Halloween night: "Suspiria," the dastardly dance fantasia, will haunt viewers Oct. 31. A party is also on the schedule, so do don your leotard or a colorful costume for the colorful evening.

"What better way to embrace the spooky season than by watching horror classics under the stars at a cemetery?" said John Wyatt, Founder of Cinespia.

"We're also thrilled to return to The Orpheum for the second consecutive year, hosting our fans on Halloween night for a special screening of the original 'Suspiria.'"

Tickets are on sale now at the Cinespia site.