An art show inspired by the movie ‘Halloween' has nostalgic vibes

What to Know "Nostalgic Nights in Haddonfield" at SugarMynt Gallery in South Pasadena

Aug. 31-Oct. 31, 2024 (select dates; check the schedule for details and hours)

$30 opening night; $20 starting Sept. 1; original artwork will be on view as well as props from some of the "Halloween" films and behind-the-scenes-photographs

"Hocus Pocus" memorabilia will be on view, too

All of Southern California consistently sticks to the same timeline; when it is 10:17 a.m. in one city, it is 10:17 everywhere else across the region.

There are exceptions, of course: Doc Brown's house, also known as The Gamble House in Pasadena, gets a special dispensation here; the famous "Back to the Future" movie location is free to exist in whatever year, or even century, it chooses.

But every horror film fan can agree on the following locational point: The Halloween season can't begin before it begins in South Pasadena, which is home to some of the most famous horror film locations in Los Angeles.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

Correction: On the entire planet.

The tree-lined small town played the fictional Illinois hamlet of Haddonfield on the big screen back in 1978's horror phenomenon "Halloween," spookily cementing South Pasadena's celebratory place in the macabre movie canon.

Today, South Pasadena is still highly Haddonfield-esque — not much has changed over the decades along the picturesque streets — and SugarMynt Gallery, found in the city's historical heart, honors its fright film cred with an annual art exhibit.

Well, the gallery has fun 'n frightful exhibits throughout the calendar, but when autumn is on approach a "Halloween"-themed art show is unveiled.

The 10th exhibit will debut Aug. 31, along with an opening night party that will feature a cameo by the head-tilting headliner of "Halloween": Michael Myers.

Guests are invited to come dressed in their favorite throwback costumes, as the 2024 exhibit is taking its nostalgia-driven inspiration from bygone Halloweens.

Some props from a few of the "Halloween" movies will be on view in addition to the art, as well as eye-catching items from the ever-beloved 1993 film "Hocus Pocus."

Fall-centric photo opportunities, a bar (your ticket is good for one drink), and "a night full of chilling thrills and haunting fun!" is in store for guests at the opening.

But even if you can't make it to the gallery, which is located next to the former house used as the Myers home in "Halloween," for the show's opening night, be fearfully cheerful: "Nostalgic Nights in Haddonfield" will be open, on select dates, through Halloween night.

True, director John Carpenter also went to Hollywood for some of his iconic "Halloween" locations, but South Pasadena will always be Haddonfield for many movie fans, thanks to a handful of cinematic spots that look pretty much the same today as they did in 1978.

Celebrate the town's famous film history at an art exhibit that is a traditional kick-off to the eekiest time of year; get information at the SugarMynt Gallery site about tickets, times, and more.