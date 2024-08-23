$10 tickets: The ‘Hamilton' lottery begins ahead of the show's Pantages return

What to Know "Hamilton" at the Hollywood Pantages Theatre

Sept. 4 through Oct. 13, 2024

The first ticket lottery will be for the Sept. 4-8 performances; it begins online at 10 a.m. local time on Aug. 23 and concludes at noon Aug. 29

A limited number of $10 will be released for every performance

The ticket lottery is a theater tradition that is as time-honored and cherished as framing an autographed Playbill or standing to heartily applaud your favorite actors as they take their curtain bows.

The "time-honored and cherished" claim is a big one, but in the theater, a world that's famously filled with charming rites, signing up to maybe-possibly score a discounted ticket to a beloved stage production is high up there for many fans.

The "Hamilton" ticket lottery has become a headliner of the genre in recent years, and many Los Angeles HamilFans have enjoyed winning a seat in the past at a deep, deep discount.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

The Lin-Manuel Miranda-penned phenomenon, an acclaimed Tony-winning musical that first stepped onto the Broadway stage nearly a decade ago, is returning to the Hollywood Pantages Theatre in September, but before then?

The very popular "Hamilton" ticket lottery is also making a welcome comeback.

And that "very" is very well-deserved: The lottery tickets for the 2024 engagement are $10 each.

The Ham4Ham Lottery will run from Aug. 23 at 10 a.m. to Aug. 29, concluding at noon; tickets awarded will be for the shows running from Sept. 4 through 8.

"Subsequent digital lotteries will begin each Friday and close the following Thursday for the upcoming week's performances," shared the Pantages team.

Winners will find out if they've been awarded a ticket on the Thursday afternoon following the lottery; the notification will arrive between 1 and 4 o'clock.

There are some important further details to know and small print to peruse — "(e)ach winning entrant may purchase up to two (2) tickets," for example — and you'll need to enter the lottery through the official "Hamilton" app.

"Hamilton" will be on stage at the Hollywood Pantages Theatre from Sept. 4 through Oct. 13, 2024.