Happy 100th, Egyptian Theatre

What to Know Tuesday, Oct. 18 at the Hollywood Heritage Museum at 2100 N. Highland Avenue

$25; the celebration is open to Hollywood Heritage, Los Angeles Conservancy and Art Deco Society of Los Angeles members

Everyone is invited to enjoy complimentary cupcakes from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. on the sidewalk in front of the theater

A movie's main magic trick?

We're sure our suggestion in this heated arena will be heartily argued among cinephiles, as so many things charmingly are.

But a film's most fantastical power may be its ability to make a viewer feel like they are really there, inside the story, even as the audience member exists in another dimension and totally different place.

That movie magic will again be called upon as a centennial celebration magically materializes a few blocks north of the venue it is honoring, all to spotlight the Egyptian Theatre, one of Hollywood's most iconic entertainment cinemas.

Why the change of address on this important occasion?

The storied cinema is "... currently undergoing a much-needed renovation and seismic retrofit by Netflix, in partnership with the American Cinematheque, as part of a 'rewind rehab,' which will restore the movie palace to its original 1922 grandeur."

Cinema-loving group American Cinematheque became a movie-showing mainstay at the fancifully imagined theater starting in 1998, when the Egyptian debuted following a long closure. (It was damaged in the 1994 Northridge quake, and extensive renovations were required to reopen it.)

Now new renovations are in the works, all to up the grandeur at this grand old movie palace.

But the 2022 party spotlighting the venue's 100th anniversary must go on, and go on, it shall at an event created for members of Hollywood Heritage, Los Angeles Conservancy and Art Deco Society of Los Angeles members.

The Hollywood Heritage Museum at 2100 Highland Avenue will be the location for the Oct. 18 affair, which will include an exhibit about theater entrepreneur Sid Grauman's vision for the Hollywood Boulevard cinema, the cinema's splashy 1922 opening night, and some of the early luminaries who attended premieres.

The Oct. 18 party is open to Hollywood Heritage, Los Angeles Conservancy and Art Deco Society of Los Angeles members.

But wait: Los Angeles Theatres, a group supporting our historical movie palaces, will be in front of The Egyptian on Oct. 18 from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. with birthday cupcakes and vintage photos. If you're a fan of the cinema, stop by, have a sweet, and enjoy an informative chat.

Several local landmarks will celebrate their centennials in the next five years or so, with TCL Chinese Theatre and the Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel, the Egyptian Theatre's down-the-boulevard neighbors, marking their centennials in 2027.