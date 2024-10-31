Happy Halloween: Giant pumpkins will ghoulishly glitter at Pacific Park

What to Know Halloween symbols will shine on the side of the Pacific Wheel at Pacific Park on Santa Monica Pier

Oct. 31, sunset to 12:30 a.m.

The solar-powered attraction, which features 174,000 LED lights, will pay tribute to Día de los Muertos on Nov. 1 and 2; there's also a festivity scheduled for both evenings at the Merry-Go-Round building

Free to see; the Día de los Muertos festivity is free (book your ticket in advance); you'll need a ticket to ride the Pacific Wheel (buy yours on-site)

If you're ever wondering what time of year it is, you only need to turn your gaze to the west, and Santa Monica Pier, where the Pacific Wheel will likely be shimmering with enduring and beloved symbols of the season.

The giant solar-powered Ferris wheel honored the Dodgers and their World Series win Oct. 30 with a blue blast of baseball imagery and LA love.

Now 90-foot-tall pumpkins will appear on the evening of Oct. 31, with sugar skulls to follow in honor of Día de los Muertos on the nights of Nov. 2 and 3.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

This is all free to see if you're at or near the pier; riding the Pacific Wheel is a ticketed adventure, do keep in mind (you can purchase your tickets once you're at Pacific Park).

But worry not if you can't be at the Santa Monica landmark between sunset and 12:30 a.m. on those nights; there's a free webcam to check out, sweet.

Oh yes: And a joyful Día de los Muertos festivity will flower at Santa Monica Pier from 5 to 8 p.m. Nov. 1 and 5 to 10 p.m. Nov. 2.

Look for "public art installations, live performances, and interactive activities," as well as ofrendas that visitors may add to, if they wish.

It's all happening at the historical and magical Merry-Go-Round building, which will be adorned with papel picado and other decorations that pay tribute to the moving occasion.