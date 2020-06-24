Head Up and Away on the Scenic Sky Chair

What to Know Snow Summit in Big Bear Valley

$29 adult; buy 72 hours in advance and save 20% on an adult ticket

Lift + Lunch packages available

Wooshing over tall trees, interesting rocks, pretty pinecones, and lots of leaves?

Either you're inside a virtual world, where you're on a raft or train or plane that's coasting around a peak-filled environment, or you're sitting on a classic mountain sky chair, one that isn't virtual but real.

Finding such real-world chairs is rather trickier than finding your way into a virtual environment, true, but they do exist, if you know where to look.

And many people are looking for such airy, above-it-all experiences nowadays, the kind of family outings that are truly outside and "away from it all," however you might definite "it all."

Snow Summit's Scenic Sky Chair has been an above-it-all adventure for Southern Californians for years now, drawing lovers of majestic vistas and mountain-cool breezes to an attraction-filled destination not far from Big Bear Lake.

And to help address the hotter days of summer, and the shared wish for some temperate mountain weather, the Scenic Sky Chair is open and operating.

The Big Bear Valley attraction has some deals and must-knows, including this one: If you purchase an adult ticket at least 72 hours ahead of time, you'll save 20% on the cost.

True, true: Sometimes a Scenic Sky Chair day trip is a spontaneous thing. But if you know you'll be up there for a birthday or another special occasion in a week or two, do purchase ahead.

There are also Lift + Lunch packages, if you're inclined to eat while you're up the mountain (and when you're over 8,000 feet, it just seems like food gets tastier).

Check out all of the ticket options, times, and must-knows before spinning your own wheels in the direction of Snow Summit.

And, indeed: Please keep an eye on California travel advisories related to the coronavirus closures as you plan the timing and safety of any getaways you wish to take.