Hello Kitty Cafe Truck to Make Two Sparkly SoCal Stops

Look for new adorable merchandise in Chino Hills and Glendale, bow buffs.

By Alysia Gray Painter

What to Know

  • The Shoppes at Chino Hills on Dec. 7
  • Glendale Galleria on Dec. 14
  • Spend $25 on a food purchase and score a complimentary Hello Kitty Cafe pink mini-tote (but be there before supplies go, go, go)

What's the bow-iest month on the calendar?

We'll state, with some confidence, that December wins that particularly adorable award. After all, everything from trees to hedges to staircase banisters to mantels seem to be bedecked in bows, be those bows plaid or green velvet or you name it.

But there's only one bow-wearing icon that will take the cake this month, or, rather, the four-piece minicake set.

It's Hello Kitty, of course, and the popular, line-up, bring-the-smiles Hello Kitty Cafe Truck will be making not one but two sweet Southern California stops over two stock-the-stockings Saturdays.

Stop number one? Find your Sanrio-loving buds and making for The Shoppes at Chino Hills on Dec. 7 from 10 a.m. to 8 o'clock. You'll find "exclusive goodies and limited-edition collectibles," like the brand-new Sprinkle Mugs, as well as Enamel Pin Sets in two different styles.

Those same goodies will also be available at the second stop: The Glendale Galleria. The truck will visit the shopping center on Dec. 14, and, again, the hours are nice and lengthy, from 10 a.m. to 8 that night.

Other finds for fans will include Madeleine Sets, five-piece macaron box sets, and a cafe lunchbox (complete with confetti popcorn).

The bow on the top of these two visits? "Each guest who spends $25 on food purchases will receive a free Hello Kitty Cafe pink mini-tote while supplies last."

Good to remember? Don't show with cash, as the truck is only set up to accept debit and credit cards.

Are you ready for some of the bow-iest fun that December, the bow-biggest month on the calendar, has to offer? Find your way to the Hello Kitty Cafe Truck on Dec. 7 in Chino Hills and Dec. 14 in Glendale.

