Help a Favorite Restaurant During The Takeout Shout-Out

Tag an eatery you love in a tasty takeout photo and you might score a gift card worth a grand to, wait for it, the very restaurant you loved upon.

By Alysia Gray Painter

The Great American Takeout/Mizina

What to Know

  • July 16-25
  • Order takeout from a local spot, post a picture and tag it, and tag the restaurant, too
  • One daily winner will nab a $1,000 gift card to the restaurant they tagged

If we were to really ponder the situation, and think about all of the times we've enjoyed takeout in our times, then, yes, we would have to admit the following: Sometimes there is a bit of shouting involved when it comes to eating the food made by your favorite restaurant while at home.

You might shout down the hallway, when the takeout arrives, imploring a family member to promptly answer the door.

You might shout, with joy, upon finding you received more shrimp than you were expecting atop your salad.

But there's another spirited shout in your future, and it perfectly pertains to the topic of takeout food.

For The Great American Takeout, the multi-month campaign to spotlight the restaurant industry during the coronavirus closures, is launching The Takeout Shout-Out, a ten-day, restaurant-loving event.

Oh yes: And, each day, some lucky diner will win a gift card worth a grand.

How does it work? From July 16-25, simply order takeout from a local restaurant you like and want to support.

Post a picture of your meal with the right tag and then tag the restaurant, too.

If you're the day's winner, you'll find yourself with a $1,000 gift card that is good at the restaurant you shouted-outed.

The partner on this glad-hearted giveaway, one that rewards both diners and places of dining, too? It's U.S. Soy.

So are you a shout-outer about the good things in life? Spend some of that kind spirit on your favorite place to eat pizza, gyros, sushi, chilaquiles, burgers, or breakfast.

Read up on the rules at The Great American Takeout now.

