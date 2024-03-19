Here are nearly 30,000 reasons to visit this peak tulip bloom right now

What to Know Peak tulip bloom at Descanso Gardens in La Cañada Flintridge was announced on March 19, 2024

Some 30,000 tulip bulbs were planted along the Promenade area in January

Viewing the tulip display is included with admission

Oh, first day of spring, you really and truly came through.

In fact, we might even call you "tu" much, if we might.

The reason you're tu much, in our opinion? Thousands of tulips are hitting their peak bloom at Descanso Gardens right now, drawing visitors to the La Cañada Flintridge destination as spring 2024 dawns.

The garden shared the happy news of the peak bloom on its social sites on March 19, which is, yes, the vernal equinox in 2024. (Spring officially begins later in the day, tu, er, do note.)

Around 30,000 bulbs were planted at the leafy landmark in January, with both staff members and volunteers working hard to place each prospective flower in just the right spot.

Now, an incredible display in the garden's Promenade area is the remarkable result: A sizable portion of the tulips are blooming in spectacular simultaneous fashion as the third week of March arrives.

The big question, of course, is about the length of the bloom window.

"How long will they last? Their longevity is dependent on the weather, though we recommend coming this week if you'd like to see them at their #peak best," reads a March 19 post on the garden's Facebook.

It's truly the moment for cultivated flowers around Southern California, with cherry blossoms and lilacs on deck to dazzle at Descanso Gardens. Cherry blossoms are also beginning to pop at The Huntington Library, Art Museum, and Botanical Gardens in San Marino, which will also be the place to soon admire super-lush wisteria vines.

Descanso Gardens admission is all that is required to enter the area with the tulips, which is located just a short stroll from the main gate.