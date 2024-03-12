Here's a rare chance to go backstage at the Greek Theatre

What to Know Meet us at the Greek: Tours of the Greek Theatre

Presented by Los Angeles Conservancy

Sunday, March 17; the hour-long tours run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.; $35 general public, $25 LA Conservancy members

A bounty of beautiful local landmarks will be marking their centennials over the next decade, with the party already beginning at places like The Egyptian, which turned 100 in 2022.

While several other movie palaces will roll into their century celebrations in the later part of this decade, there is one cultural gem that is setting its gaze on 2030: It's the glorious Greek Theatre, one of the storied and sound-strong jewels of Griffith Park.

Looking lovely at a nifty 94, the alfresco amphitheater, which is overseen by the City of Los Angeles, has been home to countless incredible concerts and dramatic productions.

But getting to know more about its fascinating history, the architects who fashioned it after a classical Greek theater, and its recent restoration isn't always possible when you're quickly dashing to your seat minutes ahead of a much-anticipated show.

Good news: Los Angeles Conservancy is here to help us with our Greek-centered curiosity and questions.

A series of one-hour tours on Sunday, March 17 will focus on the fabled space's reputation as a world-class performance venue, some of the greats who performed there, and, yes, the elegant refurbishment that gave the historic theater a fresh and fabulous new beginning.

The tour isn't simply about roaming the seating tiers, however, or the public areas you might already know; you'll get to head backstage and peek inside dressing rooms, the very spots where Aretha Franklin, Joni Mitchell, and Bruce Springsteen warmed up, strummed a few strings, and sang a few bars before stepping onto the iconic stage.

And, for sure, you'll want to keep a lookout for the architectural details that were "not visible for decades" but now are, thanks to the "extensive historic renovation."

A general ticket is $35, and there are a few spots left; if you're a member of the Los Angeles Conservancy, your admission is $25.

When will you get to hang out backstage at the Greek again? Maybe if you have a hit record in the works and a major concert tour down the road, it is a possibility.

But even then, you'll be busy ahead of your performance, perhaps too busy to soak in the splendor of this legendary venue.

Best buy a ticket for the March 17 tour and get to know one of our city's superstar structures, a longtime favorite of live music lovers, architecture enthusiasts, Los Angeles history, and fans of Griffith Park's enduring icons.