Here's Your Chance to Camp Inside Knott's Berry Farm

There are plenty of sights and sounds around Knott's Berry Farm, and many of them put the notion of camping in a visitor's mind.

The sploosh that splashes at the conclusion of the Timber Mountain Log Ride can make a guest think about a stream, the sort of waterway you might pitch a tent near, and the twangy tunes of the world-famous Ghost Town?

You may have never strummed a banjo or played the harmonica while sitting atop your sleeping bag, but hearing the theme park's old-timey music can summon the songs of a camping adventure to one's mind.

But there is a special night when camping at the destination, which boasts several rustic nooks and woodsy crannies, is possible. It's the Coaster Campout, and sleepover spots will be snapped up faster than a s'mores fan can devour a bag of marshmallows.

The 2022 happening will take place from Saturday, Sept. 10 to Sunday, Sept. 11.

Reserving a campsite for four people? The price to book a campsite is $290, and proceeds will benefit "a local charity."

There are a number of things to know, of course, as camping in the vicinity of famous rides, shops, and shows takes a bit of planning, and the newly instituted Chaperone Policy?

That will be in place for the Coaster Campout.

As for other perks? "Each purchase comes with a two-day admission to Knott's Berry Farm and Soak City Waterpark for September 10 and September 11 for a party of 4, continental breakfast provided on September 11, and parking for one (1) vehicle on September 10 and 11," shares the theme park.

For all of the details on this rare opportunity, visit the Coaster Campout page at the Knott's site now.

Again, this popular event fills up faster than a log sails down a flume, so line up your favorite campers and plan a Buena Park sleepover while atmospherically ensconced inside one of the best-known theme parks in the world.

And while this is a nighttime to-do, Knott's Scary Farm won't yet be haunting the byways and attractions of the theme park; the multi-night fright fest debuts on Sept. 22, 2022.