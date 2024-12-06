Heritage Hill's free holiday events will twinkle over two December weekends

What to Know The holidays at Heritage Hill Historical Park

Lake Forest

The free evenings are presented by OC Parks

The 38th Annual Candlelight Walks are Dec. 6-8; Holiday Lights will sparkle from Dec. 13-15

The Candlelight Walks will feature carolers, crafts, and more, do note; these will not be available at the Holiday Lights events

The joy that generations of people can find in a festive event, specifically a long-running tradition that is a gift to the community, no ticket or payment required?

You might say that such a nice notion possesses the pretty sparkle of a thousand bulbs, the little lovely lights that line a rooftop, tree branch, or porch railing.

Locating these lights, and this free tradition, is as easy as making your way to Heritage Hill Historical Park in Lake Forest over two delightful December weekends.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

OC Parks Spots for sparkly snapshots fill Heritage Hill during its December festivities. (photo: OC Parks)

The special seasonal celebrations, presented by OC Parks, are back; the 38th Annual Candlelight Walk flickers from Dec. 6 through 8 while Holiday Lights will shine on Dec. 13, 14, and 15.

Savoring the sparkle is one element to these evenings, as is the opportunity to take family photos in festively dressed corners of the picturesque park.

The Candlelight Walks will feature carolers, craft-making spots, and places to purchase snacks, while the Holiday Lights will not have "additional entertainment or refreshments," do note. Dogs on leashes are welcome at Holiday Lights.

OC Parks Lovely scenes festoon Holidays Lights at Heritage Hill. (photo: OC Parks)

"We are excited to show our holiday spirit and gather for another year of family-friendly activities at Candlelight Walk and Holiday Lights at Heritage Hil Historical Park," said Chairman Donald P. Wagner, Orange County Board of Supervisors.

"Attendees can visit an incredible historic site in Orange County while experiencing the enchantment of the holiday season."

Find out more about both weekends — take a look under the "Events" section on the Heritage Hill site — and discover the specific offerings found at each event.