Historic treasures lost: LA Conservancy shares a list of ‘Confirmed Losses'

The photographs have been circulating since the fires first began Jan. 7, as have the poignant and emotional stories: A couple's first date at Moonshadows in Malibu back in the '90s or a weekly lunch with old work friends at Fox's in Altadena.

Hikes to the charming Will Rogers Ranch House, an overnight at the Topanga Ranch Motel, a quick hammer pick-up at Altadena Hardware are also the sorts of outings, trips, and errands that Southern Californians have experienced over the decades.

These buildings are among the thousands that have been lost in the fires.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

Los Angeles Conservancy has compiled a list of the storied structures that fell to the fires on social media, with an ask: If you know of other historic buildings that were lost, to please get in contact with the organization.

"We are asking the public to help us confirm additional losses as access has been limited, and the damage remains unclear."

In an appearance on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," Jamie Lee Curtis gets emotional describing the Los Angeles wildfires and urges others to help out in any way they can.

"Please let us know if you know of any additional historic places lost or if you are interested in connecting with someone from our team."

And if you need the preservation agency's assistance with a loss, LA Conservancy is standing by.

"Please fill out the Conservancy's Fire Impact Form if you know of a historic place affected by the L.A. wildfires, or if you need assistance with your historic property or legacy business."

To view the "Confirmed Losses" post, which includes images of the Pasadena Waldorf School, the Pasadena Jewish Temple & Center, Cholada Thai Beach Cuisine, and the Pierson Playhouse, visit the page.

Again, this is described as a "partial" list; keep an eye on the LA Conservancy sites for updates.