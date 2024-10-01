The Holiday Ice Rink opens next month with new themed nights and cool fun

What to Know Holiday Ice Rink Pershing Square

Our mittens? Honestly, they're still probably stuffed in the back of some drawer.

That favorite wool scarf? Same, though we did attempt to wear it when we ordered our first Pumpkin Spiced Latte of the season back in August. (It was too darn hot, because of course it was.)

Sweaters? They're beginning to make their presence known in our daily ensembles, but only in an unserious, peel-off-later way.

Still, we're in longing mode right now, specifically where wintertime is concerned. And helping us stoke our snowy fantasies is the wintry word that the Holiday Ice Rink will open at Pershing Square in just a few weeks.

Well, "few" is a bit of an optimistic stretch: The bustling outdoor attraction, a sizable space at around 7,200 square feet, will make its seasonal debut a week ahead of Thanksgiving, on Thursday, Nov. 21.

The opening ceremony will also include a tree lighting, meaning both our winter and holiday longings will be addressed, in glittery style, at once.

Skaters will keep their pirouettes pirouetting through late November, all of December, and some of January, too; this is, for sure, one of those open-for-nearly-two-months traditions, so if the holidays have you running, look to the start of the new year for your visit.

But visit, you should, especially if you're a "Wicked" fan — Wednesday evenings will feature music from the Original Broadway Cast Recording — and/or a maven of classic music (be there on a Sunday around the late morning or middle of the day).

By the by, the production of "Wicked" headed to the Hollywood Pantages Theatre later this year is one of the rink's sponsors, as are the DTLA Alliance, KUSC, Metro, and Metrolink.

DJ spotlights and curling lessons are also on the sparkly schedule.

Adding to this venerable rink's general sparkle is the festive fact that it is as downtown-y as holiday attractions get, with a backdrop of lit-up buildings as night falls. Call it cinematic or call it special: It's a charming way to experience the holidays in the city.

General admission is $20, and there are a few other things to know about locker rental and skate helpers.

The City of Los Angeles Department of Recreation & Parks is the rink's beneficiary.