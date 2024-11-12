Roam a ‘Holiday Road' and soak up a bounty of bright seasonal sights

What to Know Holiday Road 2024

King Gillette Ranch in Calabasas

Nov. 29-Dec. 28 (select dates)

5-9:30 p.m.

Santa will be in attendance every Friday and Saturday night and every night from Dec. 20-Christmas Eve

$24.99 and up

A road full of holiday cheer? It is often an unexpected delight.

One moment, you're out with your dog on your nightly walkies duty and the next?

You've turned a corner and found yourself in a different and dazzling dimension, a playful place where people have heavily holiday'd-out their front yards and porches.

Coming across such extreme Christmassy cheer isn't always easy, but an illuminated experience at King Gillette Ranch helps light lovers find the festive displays they crave.

Holiday Road The seasonal outdoor experience opens Nov. 29, 2024.

Prepare to embark along a "Holiday Road," an outdoor installation that features several sparkling displays, with tall toy soldiers, a pack of reindeer statues, and sculptural seasonal scenes upping the end-of-the-year atmosphere.

The walking trail wends for about a mile, with over a million lights providing the much-desired merriment.

There are 20 pause-and-admire spots along the way, with scenes depicting fantasy Christmases, homespun suburban celebrations, and, of course, sightings of the Clauses.

Holiday Road Lights are a main draw, with 20 festive scenes adding to the yuletide vibe.

The 2024 engagement will boast "new projection mapping and light technology" as well as a winter market with browse-ready gifties.

"We are thrilled to be celebrating our fifth annual Holiday Road this year," said Holiday Road co-founder Ben Biscotti. "We look forward to bringing the holiday cheer to Los Angeles again this year, with new surprises for the whole family!"

Beyond the sparkly scenes, there are other diversions at the starlit experience, including photo spots, music, food trucks, a bar, and an on-site shop.

Tickets start at $24.99.

The bring-your-scarf event will glitter on select nights from Nov. 29-Dec. 28; check the schedule if you'd like to time your visit to an evening when Santa is in attendance, or the carolers will be caroling.