HomeState has gone full holiday with Turkey Tacos and Cranberry Margaritas

Giddy up: Trot over to one of the Texas-influenced eateries for these seasonal offerings.

By Alysia Gray Painter

HomeState

What to Know

  • Turkey Tacos and CranMargs at HomeState
  • The Turkey Taco is $5.25; the CranMarg is $14/$18
  • Find locations in Highland Park, Pasadena, Playa Vista, Hollywood, and other points around Southern California

The Friday following Thanksgiving might be the shoppiest occasion on the calendar, but for savory-toothed eaters, it is all about the amazing turkey-centered snacks you can dream up.

Turkey sandwiches are a start, and turkey topping pasta totally works, and going with a straight-up classic plate, with just the turkey and perhaps some bread?

Few foodies would quibble about such a perfectly unfussy eating experience.

Tacos with turkey, though, have their devoted fandom, but you won't need to create your own this season: HomeState is making Turkey Tacos for a limited time, and a Cranberry Margarita — or rather, CranMarg, if you please — to complement this tortilla-based bite.

Both the Turkey Taco and the CranMarg are now available at HomeState locations, which can be found in Playa Vista, Pasadena, and Highland Park, too, as well as other cities around our area.

So will these tacos be topped with traditional taco toppings rather than Thanksgiving add-ons?

The flavorful former: "We seasoned turkey thighs with chili powder and garlic, then slow-braised them for hours. The tender, fall-apart turkey is paired with Monterey Jack, red salsa, and pickled onions on a corn tortilla."

"It's really, really good," shared the HomeState crew.

The CranMarg is a tasty take on the HomeState classic margarita. Organic cranberry juice is a main element, and candied cranberries, too, along with rim that boasts both sugar and salt.

"It's too pretty to drink and too delicious not drink!" is the Christmassy conundrum before us, but we're betting that those 21+ guests who do order the CranMarg will, in fact, drink it.

For the full HomeState menu, visit this site. 

And oh yes: The CranMarg is taking the brief place of the restaurants' frozen margarita for the holidays, though traditional margaritas served on the rocks are available.

