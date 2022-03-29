Hop to Easter Lunch on a Tractor-Pulled Wagon

What to Know Tanaka Farms in Irvine

Sunday, April 17

$69 (age 13 and older); $49 (ages 4 to 12); children under three admitted free; book in advance

The holiday most associated with the art of rolling? It just might be Easter, which features Easter egg rolls, delicious bread rolls at brunch and dinner, and chances to roll up to a big holiday meal in style, all to gladly gather with friends and family.

But rolling up to Easter lunch? There are several ways to hop, hop, hop to the happy event, from wheels to rails.

You might arrive on foot, or by car, or, if you've got some ways to go, by train or plane.

If you're a bunny? Hopping will be involved, we suspect.

And at Tanaka Farms?

This is festive and fun: The final leg of the Easter meal journey involves a tractor-pulled wagon ride, making it one of the merriest, sunshiny, and sweetly nostalgic ways to spend the holiday.

For a tractor-pulled wagon ride is part of your ticket to the Tanaka Farms Hilltop Luncheon, an outdoor, buffet-style celebration that pops up at the historical Irvine destination on special days.

Sunday, April 17 will be one of those days, for Easter Luncheon is returning to Tanaka Farms, with the wagon ride, games, an array of activities for kids, cute places to snap photos, and, you bet, appearances by the Easter Bunny.

A ticket for diners ages 13 and older is $69, and admission for kids ages 4 to 12 is $49 (kids ages 3 and under will be admitted at no cost).

The menu includes ham, tri-tip, salads, potatoes, vegetables, and other goodies (yep, dessert is included).

You'll be out on the farm, with verdant fields all around, so feel free to wear your favorite bunny ears or pastel frock, but do consider that the sweet holiday-casual vibe is definitely happy and homespun.

Tanaka Farms, which has been growing all sorts of healthy and tasty vegetables and fruits for Southern California and beyond for over eight decades, has become a celebration-focused spot for many families.

Sunflowers, pumpkins, and Hakari during the Christmas season, with all of those pretty lights around the property, are welcome sights of the changing seasons.

As is this springtime to-do. A yummy meal, a famous bunny, soft breezes, buffet bites, and the chance to arrive by an open-air wagon all add to the charm.

Book your tickets in advance, for April, and soon Easter, is rolling our way, as fast as a bright egg, a spring wind, and a tractor-pulled wagon heading to a lovely Hilltop Luncheon.