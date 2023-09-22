Hotcakes for 75 cents: NORMS is the syrupy spot to celebrate Pancake Day

What to Know National Pancake Day is Sept. 26

NORMS Restaurants will have two hotcakes for 75-cents throughout the day

Dine-in, take-out, and online ordering are all part of the deal; two orders per customer

September has some hot days, it is true, especially around Southern California, where a triple-digit afternoon isn't unheard of, even after fall officially makes its entrance.

But there's only one hotcake day in September, at least if you're talking about a day that will boast deals on the delicious, butter-ready, drizzle-on-the-syrup breakfast food.

It's Sept. 26, which is National Pancake Day, though the people at NORMS Restaurants are putting a notably NORMS-y spin on the celebration (or making it more NORMal, if you prefer) by deeming it National Hotcake Day.

Why?

Because hotcakes are most definitely one of the popular offerings at the regional diners, and they're not just for breakfast, even if the morning meal comes at the hotcake-iest time of day in most of our minds.

So how will NORMS pay yummy homage to one of the chain's best-known offerings on Sept. 26?

Talk about buttering us up: They'll price a pair of hotcakes at 75 cents.

This is where we pause to ponder all of the filling restaurant classics that can be enjoyed for under a dollar, but it is a pause that won't last long. The reason is obvious, of course: Enjoying anything scrumptious for 75¢ isn't an opportunity that comes around all that often.

There are a few things to keep in mind, like the two-orders-per-customer limit. And here is something as sweet as syrup: You can enjoy your hotcakes at your local NORMS, order them online, or take them home.

Wherever you plan to hotcake-it-up, you do you, in short.

And indeed, this deal won't wrap when the time of breakfasting bumps up against the commonly observed hour of lunch: You can enjoy your hotcakes at any time on Sept. 26.

Which is, after all, the hotcake-iest day in September, even if it is not the hottest by any thermometer's read.