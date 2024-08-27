San Marino

Honor the beautiful moon of mid-autumn at The Huntington

Tickets always sell out for the starlit September celebration

By Alysia Gray Painter

Martha Benedict

What to Know

  • "Mid-Autumn Moon Celebration" at the Chinese Garden at The Huntington Library, Art Museum, and Botanical Gardens in San Marino
  • Friday through Sunday, Sept. 20-22; 6:30 to 9 p.m.
  • $35 general; $30 Huntington member; $10 youth ages 4 to 11; children 3 and under admitted free

Lanterns full of gorgeous glow, an ethereal expanse of water, a handsome teahouse, sizable stones brimming with beauty, and pavilions lit by the stars: The Chinese Garden, located at The Huntington Library, Art Museum, and Botanical Gardens, is an ideal place to meaningfully bask in the Mid-Autumn Moon.

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

Many people have made an annual tradition of gathering at the San Marino destination in September as evocative evenings full of moving music and uplifting moments pay tribute to the time-honored fall occasion.

In fact, The Huntington's annual "Mid-Autumn Moon Celebration" fills up quite quickly, even with three nights to choose from.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

Tickets are now on sale, as August concludes, for the 2024 gatherings, which will twinkle, like soft starlight, Sept. 20, 21, and 22.

All-ages are invited to stroll the spacious Liu Fang Yuan, the Garden of Flowing Fragrance, "one of the finest classical-style Chinese gardens outside of China."

"Filled with Chinese plants and framed by exquisite architecture, the landscape is enriched with references to literature and art," shares The Huntington on its site.

The Scene

Want to find new things to do in Los Angeles? The Scene's lifestyle stories have you covered. Here's your go-to source on where the fun is across SoCal and for the weekend.

Halloween 2 hours ago

Come ashore at ‘Boney Island,' a nostalgic fall experience

Food & Drink 7 hours ago

ChainFEST, a bun-derful bash, will celebrate chain restaurants

"Visitors can find both physical relaxation and mental stimulation when exploring the dramatic 15-acre garden."

Bites and sips will be for sale during the evening event at a trio of spots around the garden, including Jade Court Cafe, Freshwater Pavilion, and the Terrace of Shared Delights.

This article tagged under:

San Marino
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us