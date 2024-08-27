Honor the beautiful moon of mid-autumn at The Huntington

What to Know "Mid-Autumn Moon Celebration" at the Chinese Garden at The Huntington Library, Art Museum, and Botanical Gardens in San Marino

Friday through Sunday, Sept. 20-22; 6:30 to 9 p.m.

$35 general; $30 Huntington member; $10 youth ages 4 to 11; children 3 and under admitted free

Lanterns full of gorgeous glow, an ethereal expanse of water, a handsome teahouse, sizable stones brimming with beauty, and pavilions lit by the stars: The Chinese Garden, located at The Huntington Library, Art Museum, and Botanical Gardens, is an ideal place to meaningfully bask in the Mid-Autumn Moon.

Many people have made an annual tradition of gathering at the San Marino destination in September as evocative evenings full of moving music and uplifting moments pay tribute to the time-honored fall occasion.

In fact, The Huntington's annual "Mid-Autumn Moon Celebration" fills up quite quickly, even with three nights to choose from.

Tickets are now on sale, as August concludes, for the 2024 gatherings, which will twinkle, like soft starlight, Sept. 20, 21, and 22.

All-ages are invited to stroll the spacious Liu Fang Yuan, the Garden of Flowing Fragrance, "one of the finest classical-style Chinese gardens outside of China."

"Filled with Chinese plants and framed by exquisite architecture, the landscape is enriched with references to literature and art," shares The Huntington on its site.

"Visitors can find both physical relaxation and mental stimulation when exploring the dramatic 15-acre garden."

Bites and sips will be for sale during the evening event at a trio of spots around the garden, including Jade Court Cafe, Freshwater Pavilion, and the Terrace of Shared Delights.