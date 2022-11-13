Ice at Santa Monica Gets a New Opening Date, Brrr

What to Know Ice at Santa Monica

The outdoor rink will be open from Nov. 16, 2022 through Jan. 16, 2023

Fifth Street and Arizona Avenue in Santa Monica

Weather, it may be said with cool confidence, plays a central role in creating icy expanses, the sort of wintry destinations that call to those who love to skate on a cold and crisp surface.

But sometimes meteorological events, in their more extreme forms, can prevent ice skaters from connecting with a skate-ready spot due to a remarkable amount of precipitation.

Take Ice at Santa Monica, an outdoor ice skating rink that pops up, over several chilly weeks, at the corner of Arizona Avenue and 5th Street.

This frosty fun spot doesn't occur naturally, of course — it's created by people — but the downpour experienced just days ahead of its Nov. 10, 2022 opening meant a short delay was necessary.

But the delay is coming to a close and Ice at Santa Monica will make its seasonal debut, after a two-year hiatus, on Wednesday, Nov. 16.

Adding to the ebullience of the opening night? Free skating, oh yeah, along with "delicious bites and freebies." Get-moving music, provided by a DJ, will add to the blades-on-ice excitement.

The under-the-sky spectacle will continue to glimmer and glide through Jan. 16, 2023.

Admission, which is good all day? It's $20, and includes skate rental, sweet.

Also sweet: Ice at Santa Monica is one of the cheerful cornerstones of Santa Monica's Winterlit Festivities, which will include nightly menorah lightings during Hanukkah (beginning Dec. 18), plenty of dazzling decorations along Third Street Promenade, and a tree lighting, complete with a cameo from Santa, on Dec. 1.