Ice Skating

Ice at Santa Monica Gets a New Opening Date, Brrr

The seasonal outdoor rink was due to open on Nov. 10, but the big showers earlier in the week have delayed the fun (but only slightly).

By Alysia Gray Painter

Downtown Santa Monica, Inc.

What to Know

  • Ice at Santa Monica
  • The outdoor rink will be open from Nov. 16, 2022 through Jan. 16, 2023
  • Fifth Street and Arizona Avenue in Santa Monica

Weather, it may be said with cool confidence, plays a central role in creating icy expanses, the sort of wintry destinations that call to those who love to skate on a cold and crisp surface.

But sometimes meteorological events, in their more extreme forms, can prevent ice skaters from connecting with a skate-ready spot due to a remarkable amount of precipitation.

Take Ice at Santa Monica, an outdoor ice skating rink that pops up, over several chilly weeks, at the corner of Arizona Avenue and 5th Street.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

This frosty fun spot doesn't occur naturally, of course — it's created by people — but the downpour experienced just days ahead of its Nov. 10, 2022 opening meant a short delay was necessary.

But the delay is coming to a close and Ice at Santa Monica will make its seasonal debut, after a two-year hiatus, on Wednesday, Nov. 16.

Adding to the ebullience of the opening night? Free skating, oh yeah, along with "delicious bites and freebies." Get-moving music, provided by a DJ, will add to the blades-on-ice excitement.

The Scene

Want to find new things to do in Los Angeles? The Scene's lifestyle stories have you covered. Here's your go-to source on where the fun is across SoCal and for the weekend.

Holidays Nov 10

‘The Nutcracker' to Pirouette Across Southern California

Holidays at Disneyland Resort Nov 9

Disneyland's Holiday Eats and Treats Are Flavorfully Festive

The under-the-sky spectacle will continue to glimmer and glide through Jan. 16, 2023.

Admission, which is good all day? It's $20, and includes skate rental, sweet.

Also sweet: Ice at Santa Monica is one of the cheerful cornerstones of Santa Monica's Winterlit Festivities, which will include nightly menorah lightings during Hanukkah (beginning Dec. 18), plenty of dazzling decorations along Third Street Promenade, and a tree lighting, complete with a cameo from Santa, on Dec. 1.

This article tagged under:

Ice SkatingSanta MonicaOutdoor Funwinter
Local Let Me Explain California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us