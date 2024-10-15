Ice at Santa Monica sparkles with a Taylor Swift theme night and NYE fun

What to Know Ice at Santa Monica

The seasonal ice rink will be located at Fifth Street and Arizona Avenue

Nov. 8 through Jan. 20, 2025

$22 for 60 minutes (one hour)

Special events, like a night devoted to Taylor Swift tunes, is on the schedule; a New Year's Eve celebration for families is part of the upcoming fun, too

The main rink is 8,000 square feet; a smaller "tot rink" will welcome younger skaters

It's no longer triple-digit-ing around Southern California, which means we clearly need to start rocking our muffler and mittens and all of the fuzzy toasty cozy things, all at once.

Well, maybe not yet; warmer temperatures are still lingering at the edges of these fall-like fall days, so we're stowing the sweaters for now.

But not for long: Ice at Santa Monica, the bustling, mitten-up fun-porium that pops up at Fifth Street and Arizona Avenue over several autumn and winter weeks, is less than a month away.

The outdoor ice rink opens Nov. 8, with the plan to pirouette through the holidays and into late-ish January 2025 (the final date is Jan. 20).

Themed happenings are ahead — fans can celebrate Taylor Swift's birthday with a Taylor-tastic music night Dec. 13 — and a New Year's Eve celebration created for families.

And KUSC Classical Sundays will fulfill your dreams of dreamily performing figure eights to a stirring selection of strings and horns.

Of course, there will be plenty of chances to simply skate to DJ-selected tunes throughout the season. The cost is $22 for 60 minutes, and, you bet, that includes your skate rental. Sweet.

The attraction is just a short skate, er, stroll away from Third Street Promenade, where a tree lighting and all sorts of convivial holiday sights will be shimmering.

Want to skate for free?

Complimentary skate sessions will be available during the seasonal Grand Opening on the evening of Nov. 8, but, for sure, this will be a first come, first served sort of deal.