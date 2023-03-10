Irvine Park Railroad's ‘Easter Extravaganza' Begins Its Happy Seasonal Hop

What to Know March 11 through April 8, 2023

Entry to the attraction is free; activity tickets are $7 each; park entrance is additional; $15 Easter Bunny meetings

Irvine Regional Park in Orange; check ahead for potential rain closures

Easter is merrily rolling in our direction, with the forward movement of a colorful egg tumbling down a grassy hillside, which means that all sorts of adorable outdoor activities will begin to cutely crop up around Southern California.

And one of the first places out of the glad-making gate? It's Irvine Park Railroad, a leafy location that is most definitely on the Easter Bunny's annual itinerary.

For that's where many local families go to meet the celebrated hare each spring, and enjoy a bouquet of nostalgic activities, the sorts of pursuits awash in sunshine and snapshot-worthy moments.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

The fun to-dos that famously festoon the attraction's Easter Extravaganza include cookie decorating, games, face painting, and more.

Oh yes, and Easter egg hunts, which happen on weekdays and weekends at specific times (just check the age range for each time before planning your visit).

Entry to the attraction is free, while activities, and Easter Bunny visits, have separate fees. The Easter egg hunts require two tickets, and tickets are $7 each. Visiting with the big rabbit? That's $15.

You can also purchase food while there, too.

And entering Irvine Regional Park, where Irvine Park Railroad is located? That has a fee, too, depending on the day of the week.

Hop, hop, hop by this site for more Easter-inspired adorableness, egg hunt times, bunny-related info, and more springful details.

Oh yes: With all of the wet weather we've been having, be sure to check ahead for any closures at the outdoor attraction.