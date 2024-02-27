It's a first: LA Arboretum will welcome dogs inside the garden for a fun Fido event

What to Know "Barks & Brews" at the Los Angeles County Arboretum & Botanic Garden

People entry is included with garden admission (food and beer are available for an additional fee); $10 per dog

Sunday, March 10 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Los Angeles County Arboretum & Botanic Garden, that gorgeously lush plantland blooming on Baldwin Avenue in Arcadia, is synonymous with many amazing things, from the Queen Anne cottage built by the estate's first owner, Lucky Baldwin, to its sunning turtles to occasional sightings of bears and owls.

Oh yes, and peafowl. The garden is iridescently awash in strut-tastic, super-vocal peacocks and peahens, the enduring feathery favorites of visitors.

But finding a Fido meet-up at the flora-famous destination? That has never happened; LA Arboretum is not a dog park, though grassy and green, it most certainly is.

Things do change, and while the garden won't welcome pups daily, it will embrace a bevy of harness-rocking hounds on Sunday, March 10, and for a good cause, too.

The name of the event? It's Barks & Brews, which the garden is presenting in partnership with Fera Pets. The fundraiser will benefit the LA Arboretum Foundation, and Pasadena Humane, too.

Pasadena Humane will also bring some adoptable cuties, if you are hoping to find a canine connection in the garden.

Food trucks will be there, and Mt. Lowe Brewing Company, so count on a variety of local craft beers to add foamy flair to the penultimate Sunday of wintertime.

Admission to the Barks & Brews scene is free with membership or included with your garden admission.

Take note, though, that your pup's ticket is $10.

Oh yes: And the furry ones must remain leashed at all times. It's "garden etiquette," says the lovely landmark, and we always want to heed what the arboretum advises, given its joyful and genteel atmosphere.

Keeping to the paths, as well as grass fields, is also a must for your pup. There are plenty of those, so your four-footed companion should find ample expanses to explore.

Could tickets fly for this? They could, given its "first-ever" headline, so you'll want to book in advance.

Also, keep in mind that Daylight Saving Time begins on March 10, so we'll be springing forward an hour.

That should be easy to remember, as spring has a way of swinging by LA Arboretum before winter is officially over, with some flowers already making a showing before February concludes.