It's a Very Jurassic Summer at Universal Studios Hollywood

What to Know Celebrating the 30th anniversary of "Jurassic Park"

Universal Studios Hollywood will honor the blockbuster with themed eats, drinks, and merchandise

"Jurassic Park" will screen at CityWalk's Universal Cinema AMC the weekend of June 9

The inimitable Dr. Ian Malcolm had it so very right when he wrying observed that "life, uh, finds a way" in "Jurassic Park," the 1993 dino-sized blockbuster that is still making big, big tracks three decades later.

How big are these bronto-sized footprints? This big: Universal Studios Hollywood will honor the cinematic icon's 'saur-iously major 30th anniversary in several special ways in the days ahead.

The theme park, home to the super-splashy "Jurassic World: The Ride," keeps the dinosaur-style adventuring real throughout the calendar, but a number of limited-time odes to "Jurassic Park" are popping up as fast as a crafty velociraptor can open a kitchen door.

Look for special merchandise around both the theme park and CityWalk, with plushies, wearables, and other goodies that pay tribute to the original film to stomp onto the shelves.

Jurassic Cafe, which is located next to "Jurassic World: The Ride," will unveil new dishes and treats, with Raptor Hummus making its dino-licious debut, as well as a Dino Chocolate Tres Leches Cake.

And sipping a fanciful Fanta called "Wild Refresherrrr," a tasty tribute to the 30-year-old film? It may be just the sort of beverage you need to quaff before meeting the Mosasaurus, one of the ride's fearsome dino denizens.

If all of this leaves you longing to see "Jurassic Park" on the big screen, twitch your tail in the direction of CityWalk and the Universal Cinema AMC, which will show the film over the weekend of June 9.

"Life, uh, finds a way" for sure, and finding a way to celebrate this scale-covered classic, which still gives us all the thrills, chills, startles, and smiles, is as easy as making for Universal Studios Hollywood just as the summer season begins to roar.

Universal Studios and NBC-owned TV stations operate under the same parent company NBCUniversal.