It's a Zoo First: Join ‘Walk for the Wild' and Help Critter Conservation

What to Know Walk for the Wild presented by SKECHERS

Saturday, Feb. 25 at Los Angeles Zoo and Botanical Gardens

$55 walker entry; $75 walker plus t-shirt

Animal parks are known for splashy inaugural events, furry "first-ever" moments, and the sort of feathery and fabulous developments that merit admiring mention in scientific journals.

But sometimes, a big zoo first involves humans and their hearts, specifically their heartfelt wishes to help conservation, wildlife, and the beautiful beasties that call a particular place home.

And Los Angeles Zoo and Botanical Gardens will set the sweet scene for an especially powerful and poignant first-ever fundraiser on Saturday, Feb. 25.

That's when Walk for the Wild presented by SKECHERS will take place, an outdoor, in-person fundraiser for both the zoo and the Greater Los Angeles Zoo Association, also known as GLAZA.

The "adventure of discovery and meaning" will take place in the morning, giving participants the opportunity to hoof it around the animal park's picturesque pathways.

You'll spy a caboodle of incredible beasties along the way, all while strutting among people who are as committed to conservation issues as you are.

The Walk for the Wild Village will be the central hub, a spot for cooling down, an info-fun nexus of wildlife acumen, a place to sip a beverage, and perhaps chat up other lovers of the wilder world, specifically those threatened species that will be very much in the fundraiser's spotlight.

Registration is open now.

Just want to walk? It's $55. Want to walk and rock a cool tee? That's $75.

Starting your own team? Here's how to launch that awesome effort.

But wait: If you'd love to connect with the Griffith Park destination before late February, and you'd like to soak in its nighttime sparkle, here's some roar-worthy news: LA Zoo Lights: Animals Aglow is shining through Jan. 22, 2023.

Do check rain updates and such before purchasing tickets and making for the LA Zoo.