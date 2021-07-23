It's Christmas in July at Blitzen's, a Pop-up Bar

What to Know Here and Now at 300 S. Santa Fe Ave, Suite N in DTLA; outdoor dining available

The Christmas theming will ho-ho-ho through Aug. 1, 2021

A Christmas Eve celebration is scheduled for July 24, while Blitzen's will celebrate New Year's Eve on July 31

We don't really say "Christmas in March" or "Christmas in September," but "Christmas in July" is something of a mid-summer tradition, especially at local camps, drive-in theaters, craft stores, and other places that take celebrating seriously.

For it is around the celebratory seventh month when holiday films, dinners, and events pop up, all to add some happy ho-ho-ness to the hotter stretches of summer.

And holiday-themed days at day camps?

Rocking jingle bells in July isn't unheard of (though you can definitely be heard on approach).

Even local watering holes can get into the holiday spirit, delivering drink lists and fun foodstuffs that boast a wonderful 'n wintry character.

Look to the Arts District, and Here and Now, which has become known in Noël-obsessed circles for its annual tranformation into Blitzen's, which involves a December-dazzling overlay.

Now that lively overlay, which includes strings of lights, glittery tinsel, pretty ornaments, and a special menu featuring yuletide-yummy drinks and eats, is twinkling in July, all to deliver a few Christmassy feels five months ahead of the big day.

But this whimsy won't last forever: Blitzen's flies away on Aug. 1, 2021, but not before a Christmas Eve celebration (on Dec. 24) and a New Year's Eve festivity (that's on July 31).

Outdoor dining? Also possible, if you'd like to keep it open-air while connecting to your inner Kris Kringle.

On the merry but all-too-brief menu? Look for sips like the Snow Miser, which includes "... Altos Tequila, Vida Mezcal, Mr. Black Coffee Liqueur, and spice, topped with whipped cream with cocoa dusting."

The libation's cool-down vibe? It's real: Picture a rich hot chocolate that's been transformed into a summer-sweet slushee.

Carolers will pop by on specific days, there's a "Happy Howlidays With Santa" happening on July 27, and the elves behind Blitzen's take a much-deserved break on Mondays (yep, the bar is closed).

For the full schedule, don your jingle bells and cruise your sleigh by the Blitzen's site now.