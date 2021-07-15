‘Bride' Your Time for This New Halloween Horror Nights Maze

What to Know The fright fest opens at Universal Studios Hollywood on Thursday, Sept. 9

The theme park revealed on July 15 that "Universal Monsters: The Bride of Frankenstein Lives" and "The Texas Chainsaw Massacre" will be two of the new mazes

"The Haunting of Hill House" maze was announced earlier in July

The Universal Monsters?

They've brought the chills, thrills, and films over the better part of a century, delivering a caboodle of classic jumps, startles, lightning strikes, bat flaps, and wolf-pack howls.

But one of these legends might be said to stand far taller than the rest.

Not simply because of her dazzling, white-striped hairstyle, which indeed gives her something of a spectacular towering crown, but because she has become such a fan favorite over the decades, inspiring cool costumes, elegant jewelry, and countless pop cultural odes.

The frightful fan favorite in this eerie equation?

We're of course paying terrifying tribute to The Bride of Frankenstein, an enduring icon who manages to be both poignant and petrifying, which surely was no easy feat.

And now she is, at long last, stomping down the aisle and into her very first Halloween Horror Nights maze, or, rather, the first maze that will feature her as its starring character.

Universal Studios Hollywood announced that "Universal Monsters: The Bride of Frankenstein Lives" and "The Texas Chainsaw Massacre" would be two of the new mazes for its upcoming multi-night maze-o-rama, which opens on Thursday, Sept. 9 at the theme park.

The maze isn't inspired by the Bride's first on-screen role, but rather the frightful follow-up, which finds the moving monster on a questionable quest to imbue Frankenstein's Monster with the force of everlasting life.

How guests of the maze will be caught up in this monstrous milieu should make even the most ardent fan of the early Hollywood eekies more than a little nervous.

As for lovers of '70s-style scares?

Leatherface returns to Halloween Horror Nights, wielding an item so famous it gets name-checked in the title of the film, its spin-offs, and the maze, at "The Texas Chainsaw Massacre" experience.

These two step-inside adventures, which were revealed by the theme park team on July 15, will join "The Haunting of Hill House" at the falltime event.

A ticket on-sale date will soon be announced, so keep an eye on the Universal Studios Hollywood social feeds.

