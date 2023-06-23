It's heeeere: Cinespia's August schedule has suburban scares and style to spare

What to Know Cinespia at Hollywood Forever Cemetery

"The Neverending Story" opens the month on Aug. 5; "Poltergeist" will up the eeks on Aug. 26

$20-$30; parking is additional

Often, though not always, Halloween-y sights and sounds start to eek up the edges of our day-to-day worlds at the start of August, at least around Southern California, that land of make-believe.

But "often" becomes "almost constantly" by the time we reach the conclusion of the month; that's right around the time when the major haunt attractions are readying their September debuts, Spirit stores are opening, well, just about everywhere, and Pumpkin Spiced Lattes are simmering at your local Starbucks.

It's the ideal moment for a celebrated scary movie, one that recently turned 40: It's "Poltergeist," that iconic ode to the suburban dream, backyard swimming pools, and mysterious portals that might or might not appear in your bedroom closet.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

Cinespia just revealed that the eerie favorite will bring the "they're heeere" chills on Aug. 26, 2023, at Hollywood Forever.

There are more treats on the August schedule, including "The Neverending Story," "Pretty Woman," and "Kill Bill: Volume 1 and 2," which will be an "All-Nighter," or at least a very late-into-the-nighter.

August, of course, is the final full month of summer, and when summer goes so do many outdoor film screenings. So if you'd like to see one or two classics under the stars, you should scare up your tickets soon, and your parking, too, if you'd like to stow your car on-site.

As is tradition, a themed photo booth will add additional charm to the event, and live DJ music sets the stylish tone.

True, some Cinespia screenings are happening at LA State Historic Park over the summer of 2023, but every August film, so far, will shimmer at Hollywood Forever Cemetery.