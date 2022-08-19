Join a Free ‘Dogust' Birthday Party for Shelter Pups

What to Know Annenberg PetSpace in Playa Vista; Saturday, Aug. 20 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.; sign up at the site (but walk-ups are welcome)

Free entry; dogs are invited, and activities, vendors, and photo ops are part of the day

Attendees are invited to show up with toys, towels, and other supplies; those will be donated to local shelters and rescues

Canines, as a tried-and-true rule, do not require their own personal calendars, given the fact that our hounds so easily go with the household flow.

But if a pup did possess a fancy paper planner, we're fairly certain about a few things.

One? They'd likely have shiny pawprint stickers and bone-shaped ink stamps to dress up their calendar's pages.

Two? "Walkies" and "treats" would be heavily denoted on each page.

And circling a dog's birthday? Well, that's a tough one, for every single day is a dog's birthday, we'll wager, at least in a dog's mind. Because according to many dogs you meet, every day is the very best day, an inspirational outlook if there ever was one.

But DOGust, also sometimes known as August, is when hound-obsessed humans take some meaningful time to give shelter dogs a little birthday-style sweetness, all month long.

And while DOGust 1 — er, August 1 — is the date when many places honor the unknown birthdays of their rescue animals, Wallis Annenberg PetSpace is throwing a playful people + pups party on Saturday, Aug. 20.

Entry to the special birthday party is free for both the pooch contingent and their human pals, but showing up at the Playa Vista festivity with funds for food or goodies from the on-site vendors is a solid move.

Grounds & Hounds Coffee Co., custom pet portraits by Annie B., and Wag City Clothing are just a few of the dog-loving outfits set to show.

Annenberg PetSpace will also be collecting items for shelter dogs, including toys and towels, if you're able to arrive with one or two items to donate; you can find the Amazon wishlist on this page.

Of course, if you can't make the Aug. 20 gathering, there are more ways to Clear the Shelters, joining NBC4 and Telemundo 52 in helping shelter pets find a brighter future.

Happy DOGust to all shelter animals, the people who adopt them, foster them, and love them, and the hardworking rescue groups, organizations, and tireless volunteers who help connect home-needing canines with canine-seeking humans, the sorts of humans eager to keep the spirit of DOGust in their hearts, all year long.