Join a Golden Road-Led Clean-up in Honor of Earth Month

What to Know You can sign up to clean up various water-close areas through April 23

A $10 fundraising clean-up kit includes four Wolf Pack beers, with $5 from the kit going to local charities

Join a clean-up on April 24 and help spiffy-up areas around the Golden Road Brewing locations in Atwater Village, Anaheim, and Huntington Beach

Gathering together at some point in the fourth month, with a bag in hand, all to give a shore, a beach, or the edge of a river or stream a thorough and sparkling spiffy-up?

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

It's a good-hearted, let's-come-together tradition around Los Angeles.

The truth, though at this juncture?

Earth Month 2021 does look quite different, with a dearth of in-person pitch-in events, but that doesn't mean that people aren't calling upon our local waterways, all to help de-litter them.

To help in that effort, and to give craft beer fans something to look forward to upon returning home, after the clean-up, Golden Road Brewing has created a special clean-up kit, which is available through April 23.

"Clean-up kits including four Wolf Pack beers can be purchased at Golden Road pubs for $10, with $5 going to local charities including LAWaterkeeper, Orange County Coastkeeper and more based on region," shared the craft brew company.

You can place an order for yours right here.

If you were hoping for an in-person event, but one with a socially distant element, look to Saturday, April 24 when Golden Road buffs will gather to give the areas around the pubs in Atwater Village, Anaheim, and Huntington Beach a deep tidying.

A ticket to the April 24 event, which rolls out over the (fairly) early morning hours? Find yours on this page.

And good to know?

"All month long, participants can pick up malt bags, gloves, and masks at any Golden Road pub location. Following their clean-up, volunteers should return the trash to the Golden Road pub for weigh-ins."

If you return with a malt bag full of picked-up refuse, you'll be entered for a prize to awarded in the summer. Possible goodies include a skateboard, a paddleboard, or a bike, the perfect roll for gliding along the beautiful LA River, or anywhere else you want to go.

And if you take part in the April 24 clean-up event? You're chances for such prizes will be doubled, oh sweet.