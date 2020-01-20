Join the Rosiest Volunteer Group Around

What to Know Jan. 30 and Feb. 4 informational meetings

Tournament House in Pasadena

Requirements include a "(r)esidence or business address within 15 miles of Pasadena City Hall"

True story: The 2020 Tournament of Roses wrapped just over two weeks ago.

Also a true story: Plans for the 2021 Tournament of Roses are already blooming, much like the flowers that cover all of those famous floats.

And one of those plans involves people, specifically the super volunteers that help to pull of the huge, multi-pronged happening, which is truly an event made for the world stage.

You've seen these volunteers on television, or in person in Pasadena, the busy brigade boasting white suits, red ties, jaunty hats, and a can-do attitude.

The parade's beloved White Suiters are there to assist crowds, keep an eye on bands, horses, and floats, and attend to several other essential tasks during the New Year's Day spectacular.

Is being a White Suiter on your bucket list? Get excited, for a pair of "informational meetings" for prospective volunteers are coming up soon at the Tournament House on Orange Grove Boulevard in Pasadena.

The first is on Jan. 30, the second one is scheduled for Feb. 4, and they're both eveningtime events.

Some things to know? You must reside "within 15 miles of Pasadena City Hall," or have a business address that meets that requirement.

Also? Yep, not surprising, you'll need to keep New Year's Day open for volunteering.

There are a few other requirements and must-knows, including needing to purchase that iconic suit, so do read all.