Disney California Adventure

Ka-Chow! Happy 10th Anniversary, Cars Land

The vroomiest valley in the West is racing into its second decade at Disney California Adventure.

By Alysia Gray Painter

Matt Stroshane/Disneyland Resort

"Cars" captured the film-loving fancy of kids, and auto-enthusiastic adults everywhere, back in 2006.

But it would be six more years before fans of the animated feature film could step inside the fantastical landscape so memorably created on the screen by Pixar Animation Studios.

Cars Land debuted at Disney California Adventure on June 15, 2012, and its immersive spirit and you-are-there character upped the world-building game for theme parks everywhere.

Today, Radiator Springs Racers is one of the must-ride attractions at the 12-acre destination, cameos by Lightning McQueen and Mater regularly charm guests, and basking in all of that glowful neon by night? It's a treat, even if you don't swing by Cars Land for any other reason.

Though you'll likely want a road-ready snack from the Cozy Cone Motel, one of the must-photograph spots at the Anaheim theme park.

The official Disney Parks Blog is celebrating 10 Years of Cars Land on June 15, with tips on how to pedal-to-the-metal your merriment while visiting.

So start the ignition, roll down the driver's side window, and take to the rolling ribbon of asphalt now, all to celebrate a theme park giant, a powerful place that continues to fuel our imaginations.

To Cars Land, we say a hearty congratulations and "ka-chow," in honor of Lightning McQueen's ultra-cool catchphrase.

Matt Stroshane/Disneyland Resort
RADIATOR SPRINGS RACERS -- Cars Land features three immersive family attractions showcasing characters and settings from the Disney-Pixar film, "Cars," including one of the largest and most elaborate attractions ever created for a Disney park: Radiator Springs Racers is a twisting turning, high-speed adventure through Ornament Valley and the town of Radiator Springs. (Matt Stroshane/Disneyland Resort)
A closer look at Ornament Valley. (Paul Hiffmeyer/Disneyland Resort)
Mater and Lightning McQueen visit Flo's V8 Cafe. (Paul Hiffmeyer/Disneyland Resort)
There's a fully realized world inside Radiator Springs Racers. (Paul Hiffmeyer/Disneyland Resort)
Route 66 is a Southern California classic, but you can find fanciful odes to the Mother Road around Cars Land, too. (Paul Hiffmeyer/Disneyland Resort)
Ornament Valley, seen after the sun sets, has become a classic, must-get photograph at Cars Land. (Paul Hiffmeyer/Disneyland Resort)

