Ka-Chow! Happy 10th Anniversary, Cars Land

"Cars" captured the film-loving fancy of kids, and auto-enthusiastic adults everywhere, back in 2006.

But it would be six more years before fans of the animated feature film could step inside the fantastical landscape so memorably created on the screen by Pixar Animation Studios.

Cars Land debuted at Disney California Adventure on June 15, 2012, and its immersive spirit and you-are-there character upped the world-building game for theme parks everywhere.

Today, Radiator Springs Racers is one of the must-ride attractions at the 12-acre destination, cameos by Lightning McQueen and Mater regularly charm guests, and basking in all of that glowful neon by night? It's a treat, even if you don't swing by Cars Land for any other reason.

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Though you'll likely want a road-ready snack from the Cozy Cone Motel, one of the must-photograph spots at the Anaheim theme park.

The official Disney Parks Blog is celebrating 10 Years of Cars Land on June 15, with tips on how to pedal-to-the-metal your merriment while visiting.

So start the ignition, roll down the driver's side window, and take to the rolling ribbon of asphalt now, all to celebrate a theme park giant, a powerful place that continues to fuel our imaginations.

To Cars Land, we say a hearty congratulations and "ka-chow," in honor of Lightning McQueen's ultra-cool catchphrase.