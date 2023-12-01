Kids can visit an ‘Instrument Petting Zoo' at this free Bowers Museum Family Festival

What to Know Bowers Museum Free Family Festival in Santa Ana

Sunday, Dec. 3 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Face painting, Mexican God's Eye crafts, and the chance to visit some of the instruments of the Philharmonic Society of Orange County

So many kids will behold "The Nutcracker" for the first or second time ever this season, a stage production that is, for many youngsters, one of their earliest experiences enjoying live classical music.

And surely some of those tots are curious about the music they heard and what those instruments might be like when observed up-close, with a musician nearby to kindly explain what those strings or pedals do.

Those educational musical moments happen now and then, such as when an "Instrument Petting Zoo" visits a local school or museum, all to give children the exciting opportunity to "meet" a violin and the other icons heard in a philharmonic.

The Bowers Museum will welcome such a "zoo" on Sunday, Dec. 3 when a Free Family Festival themed to the season festively fills in the destination's Key Courtyard.

Every Free Family Festival at the museum has a distinct theme; a "Celebration of Winter Holidays" is the name of the Dec. 3 gathering.

The Free Family Festivals have been a longtime and much-loved feature at the Santa Ana museum with live music, all sorts of craft-making, and other educational and effervescent activities festooning the four-hour schedule.

The Dec. 3 event will include the chance to make Mexican God Eyes as well as DIY greeting cards and savor thrilling sounds from Mariachi Anacatlan and Klezmer Juice.

A Las Posadas presentation, indoor dance recital, and holiday cookies are also part of the free fun.

And the Philharmonic Society of Orange County, which will be on the grounds with instruments for kids to visit with, and ask questions about, and get to know.