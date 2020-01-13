Kids to Go Fish at This Free OC Derby

What to Know Saturday, Jan. 18 from 7 to 11 a.m.

Kids ages 15 and under

Irvine Regional Park in Orange

Christmas just ended a couple of weeks back, and Fishmas, which falls on the last Saturday in April in the Eastern Sierra, is still months away.

But there still are gifts of the gill-iest sorts to enjoy in some of our damper, lakier locations. Exhibit A? OC Parks is hosting a free fishing derby for kids ages 15 and under on Saturday, Jan. 18.

The place to go? Irvine Regional Park, in Orange, will be the cast-a-line hub from 7 to 11 a.m., so arrive early to register, as in very early, if your young'un wants to participate.

Registration opens at 7 o'clock. Rise, shine, and so forth.

The park's pretty lake is "... bursting full of rainbow trout," and will be well-stocked on the day of the event. How stocked? Fishers can expect over 1,000 pounds of tempting trout action in the lake.

Good to know? Kids will need to have their own fishing poles and bait in hand when they show up, so best pack those up the night before, given the just-after-dawn start of the derby.

And, yes: There shall be trophies, for the super-big fish caught, and such. Will your aspiring line-caster head up with something shiny? Keep those fingers and poles crossed, and maybe, for luck, wish on your favorite pair of waders.

Also good to know? Adults are invited to stay and fish after the youth derby concludes at 11 o'clock.

It's a festive launch to fishing season, a time of year that's plenty of people want fin on.

We mean "in" on, of course.

And while Fishmas and the big California derby events are still swimming off a bit down the warmer-weather road, Orange you glad your kid can fish in the middle of January at Irvine Regional Park?

