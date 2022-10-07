Kidspace in Pasadena Has Join-in Halloween Parades Every Day

What to Know Kidspace Children's Museum in Pasadena

Halloween events, including daily parades, are taking place daily through Oct. 31

$14.95; children 1 and under may enter for free; $12.95 for adults ages 62 and over

Spying a sparkly procession, the kind that brims with lively costumes, bright faces, and a certain seasonal spirit, can instantly lift a child's outlook.

But getting to actually be in a parade, and wear your own nifty costume, and wave at people as you toddle by? That seems like that might be the sparkliest, sweetest, and most iridescent opportunity around, a memory in the making and a dream come true.

Kids, however, aren't often invited to participate in a parade, but there's an imaginative institution in Pasadena, not far from Rose Bowl Stadium, that's all about giving youngsters the chance to be the Halloween-happy stars of their own short and sunshiny strut.

It's Kidspace Children's Museum, of course, and the daily Halloween-themed parades have returned, giving anyone who'd like to participate the chance to do so.

The parades are merrily marching each day through Monday, Oct. 31, and they happen at specific times, so your best bet, before making for the Brookside Park attraction, is to check the times and plan your visit around a potential parade. (Or you can keep these hours in mind: The weekday parades happen at 11:15 a.m. and 3:15 p.m., while the weekend processions roll at 11:15 a.m., 2:15 p.m., and finally at a quarter to 4.)

And costumes? They're "encouraged," so consider this outing an excellent chance for your little sprout to try out what they plan to wear while trick-or-treating later this month.

There are other hands-on Halloween-centered sweetnesses cropping up around the learning museum, with chances to make your own ultra-creative mask, get up close with some amazing critters, and look for pirate's treasure.

Arrr, that's awfully tempting.

Decorating your own pumpkin? That can happen, too, but note that you'll need to purchase a $3 ticket to do so, which you can do online.

In fact, purchasing your admission ahead of time is a wise idea, as spots for the popular October events do fill up, especially on weekend days.

For more information on the cute-cute-cute parades, pumpkin decorating, and all of the way-cool educational to-dos found at the museum, visit the Kidspace site now.