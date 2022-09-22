Find Family Fun This Fall Around Southern California

What to Know Fall 2022 begins on Thursday, Sept. 22 Farm-based fun, pumpkin patches, animal parks, and theme park go-outs are all unfolding in the weeks ahead Some spots will require advance reservations or tickets; do check before you go
An autumn outing? It can really be divided into two distinct parts: One that is all about intense thrills, the sorts of jumps and eeks created for mature guests, while the other?
Too cute: It's about pretty pumpkins, colorful leaves, face painting, ghostly goodies, and the chance to share some cheery times with your tots.
Southern California offers plenty of events from both realms, but the fall-fun side of the aisle tends to blossom first, which is no surprise, given that autumn arrives several days before October begins (and the month's scary slate of super-eerie events).
Are you ready for colorful cookies, tractor-pulled hayrides, and the opportunity to potentially pet a goat? Don your plaid and/or overalls and roll for...
Underwood Family Farms in Moorpark is sweetly synonymous with many October-style hallmarks, including a vast pumpkin patch, pyramids made of hay, and a tractor-drawn wagon ride. The 2022 event is adding animal cuteness and seasonal spunkiness to our worlds from Oct. 1 through 31, with a line-up of themed weekends on the schedule.
is an adorable Orange attraction that is keeping the pumpkin-cute pastimes lively, each and every day, through Oct. 31, 2022.
Spying a peckish critter chowing down on a seedy squash? It's one seasonal sight that visitors will encounter while calling upon the Los Angeles Zoo and Botanical Gardens during its month-long revelry, which begins on Oct. 1. Note that special activities, like animal feedings, will take place on the weekends.
Halloween Time at the Disneyland Resort:
The Anaheim theme parks put on a flavorful fall show each year through Halloween, along with decorations, costumed characters, special events, and more: Pictured: Mickey Pumpkin Apple (Candy Palace, Pooh Corner at Disneyland Park and Bing Bongs and Trolley Treats at Disney California Adventure Park) - Green Granny Smith apple dipped in caramel with marshmallow ears enrobed in orange-white chocolate and green, white chocolate leaf. (David Nguyen/Disneyland Resort)
Nights of the Jack Nights of the Jack:
So your family is fond of a fanciful flickering pumpkin, the sort of gourd that memorably graces a house's front steps? Then make for Calabasas, beginning on Sept. 30, for a colossal display of gourdly goodness.
Knott's Spooky Farm:
The daytime to-do will feature a pumpkin patch, activities for kids, lots of decorations, and seasonal sweets. It's happening Thursdays through Sundays from Sept. 29 through Oct. 30. Oh yes: And it is open on Halloween, too.
We always appreciate a double delight during the most whimsical time of year, and the historical Irvine destination is delivering. How? By growing pumpkins at both its traditional farm and at Hana Field in Costa Mesa. There are sunflowers, too, at Hana Field, but you'll want to see what is sprouting where before you go.
One of the coolest places to be seen during the crispest stretch of the year is this Culver City stalwart, which has been pleasing pumpkin-seeking families (and plenty of celebrities) since the 1980s. Be sure to look into tickets, before you visit, and the long list of things to do once you arrive.
Without a doubt, this Pomona pumpkin party is one of the largest larks in our region. That's because the festival is helmed by the Don B. Huntley College of Agriculture, meaning thousands (literally thousands) of pumpkins are grown ahead of the festival's annual opening. And that opening? The pumpkins start popping on Oct. 1, 2022.
BUENA VISTA PICTURES/ANDREW COOPER "Hocus Pocus" Marathon:
So your tot is a huge fan of the Disney classic, which marks its 30th anniversary in 2022, but has never seen it outside nor on the big screen? Rooftop Cinema Club can help: The outdoor movie series is showing the witch-wonderful whimsy several times in October and three times on Halloween Eve. Just check dates, details, and the location (there are three to choose from) before you go.
Carved" at Descanso Gardens:
The La Cañada Flintridge destination is a flowery delight by sunlight, but after dark? Fanciful things may flicker from the shadows. The jack-tastic jaunt through the garden will get glowing on Oct. 8; tickets are available now.
The Long Beach address for aquatic amazingness will dive into several events in October, including Scarium at the Aquarium. Have your lobster costume at the ready? Put it on now then
peruse this page
for all the damp details.
Education with a slightly eerie (and awesome) vibe? We'll spin by such a way-cool event, believe it. And spinning outside the Natural History Museum in Exposition Park? Lots (and lots) of eight-legged wonders. Staffers are on-hand to give the spider-y background on the various beasties.