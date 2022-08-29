Disneyland Resort

Disneyland's New Halloween Foodie Guide Is Appetizingly Eerie

Fun 'n frightful popcorn buckets, Mickey Pumpkin Apples, special churros, and savory fare will haunt The Happiest Place on Earth this fall.

By Alysia Gray Painter

David Nguyen/Disneyland Resort

What to Know

  • Halloween Time at the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim; tickets and reservations are required
  • Sept. 2 through Oct. 31, 2022
  • Seasonal churros, beverages, and popcorn buckets will be available for purchase at both Disneyland park and Disney California Adventure

The chewy, cheerful, and sugar-sprinkled truth about a classic Disneyland churro?

It is an ideal dessert for all seasons, an appetizingly updatable confection that can easily assume any fanciful theme or vibe.

But the elements we most associate with autumn? The flavors of fall truly seem to be the dough-tastic delight's best friends, for a churro can take on pumpkin-y panache in the whimsical way that few other treats can.

And Pumpkin Spice Churros will be one of the tempting highlights — there are many, from both the savory and sweet columns — when Halloween Time at the Disneyland Resort opens on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022.

Disneyland Resort unveiled its Halloween Foodie Guide on Aug. 29, with both hearty eats and lighter delights listed, as well as where those goodies may be found (just be sure to check the park that has what you'd like to try before buying your admission and making your reservation).

Ah yes: Reservations are required to enter Disneyland park and Disney California Adventure, in addition to a ticket.

The full and frightful roster of 2022 foodstuffs can be found at the official Disney Parks Blog, with a few, including the oh-oh-oh-so-popular popcorn buckets, listed below.

Pumpkin Spice Churro (Buena Vista Churro Cart at Disney California Adventure Park) Churro rolled in pumpkin spice flavored sugar. For more details, visit DisneyParksBlog.com. (David Nguyen/Disneyland Resort)
Mickey Pumpkin Apple (Candy Palace, Pooh Corner at Disneyland Park and Bing Bongs and Trolley Treats at Disney California Adventure Park) - Green Granny Smith apple dipped in caramel with marshmallow ears enrobed in orange-white chocolate and green, white chocolate leaf. For more details, visit DisneyParksBlog.com. (David Nguyen/Disneyland Resort)
Mickey Mummy Glow-in-the-Dark Premium Bucket (available at Ice Cream and Popcorn Carts at various locations in Disneyland Park). (David Nguyen/Disneyland Resort)
Chocolate-Espresso Bread Pudding (Pacific Wharf Café at Disney California Adventure Park) - with crème anglaise, whipped topping, gummy eyeball, and toasted pecans. (David Nguyen/Disneyland Resort)
Jack Skellington Cupcake (GCH Craftsman Grill at Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel and Spa). (David Nguyen/Disneyland Resort)
Ghost Pepper Nachos (Lamplight Lounge Boardwalk Dining at Disney California Adventure Park) - Charred ghost pepper-marinated chicken, smoky ghost pepper cheese sauce, black bean purée, avocado tomatillo salsa, and seasoned tomatoes. (David Nguyen/Disneyland Resort)
Butter Pecan Cold Brew (Pym Test Kitchen at Disney California Adventure Park) - Butter pecan-flavored cold brew topped with candied pecans (Non-alcoholic). (David Nguyen/Disneyland Resort)

