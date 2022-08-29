Disneyland's New Halloween Foodie Guide Is Appetizingly Eerie

What to Know Halloween Time at the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim; tickets and reservations are required

Sept. 2 through Oct. 31, 2022

Seasonal churros, beverages, and popcorn buckets will be available for purchase at both Disneyland park and Disney California Adventure

The chewy, cheerful, and sugar-sprinkled truth about a classic Disneyland churro?

It is an ideal dessert for all seasons, an appetizingly updatable confection that can easily assume any fanciful theme or vibe.

But the elements we most associate with autumn? The flavors of fall truly seem to be the dough-tastic delight's best friends, for a churro can take on pumpkin-y panache in the whimsical way that few other treats can.

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

And Pumpkin Spice Churros will be one of the tempting highlights — there are many, from both the savory and sweet columns — when Halloween Time at the Disneyland Resort opens on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022.

Disneyland Resort unveiled its Halloween Foodie Guide on Aug. 29, with both hearty eats and lighter delights listed, as well as where those goodies may be found (just be sure to check the park that has what you'd like to try before buying your admission and making your reservation).

Ah yes: Reservations are required to enter Disneyland park and Disney California Adventure, in addition to a ticket.

The full and frightful roster of 2022 foodstuffs can be found at the official Disney Parks Blog, with a few, including the oh-oh-oh-so-popular popcorn buckets, listed below.