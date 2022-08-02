Disneyland's Holiday Fun Gets a Sparkly Start Date

What to Know Holidays at the Disneyland Resort

Nov. 11, 2022 through Jan. 8, 2023

Special shows, like a holiday-themed "World of Color," decorations, and treats will festoon both Disneyland park and Disney California Adventure

Break out all the baubles, hang the holly and fir, and find the glitteriest ornaments you have, the silver balls and twinkly stars and gewgaws that catch the light.

Or wait: You don't have to do any of these things, at least not yet, for Disneyland Resort will be doing all of this, and so much more, starting in early November 2022.

For The Happiest, Merriest, and Peppermint-iest Place on Earth just unveiled its 2022 Holidays at the Disneyland Resort plans, giving fans in search of a festive experience an early preview.

Both Disneyland park and Disney California Adventure will have several spark-bright offerings from Nov. 11, 2022 through Jan. 8, 2023, with spectaculars, shows, sweets, and decorations adding seasonal delight to the world-famous theme parks.

"A Christmas Fantasy Parade," complete with those popular prancing reindeer, will roll through Disneyland park, while fireworks will take on a yuletide flair during the "Believe... in Holiday Magic" extravaganza.

The holidays will also vibrantly visit "it's a small world," while Haunted Mansion Holiday, an annual eerie-tacular helmed by Jack Skellington and his "Nightmare"-ish pals?

That will continue beyond the Halloween season, adding a frightful flair to ho-ho-happiest time of year.

At Disney California Adventure?

The nightly "World of Color" water show put the festive focus on a "Season of Light," while the "Disney: ¡Viva Navidad!" will both make a welcome and much-anticipated return, too.

The Disney Festival of Holidays "will highlight a diverse season of celebrations, including Christmas/Navidad, Diwali, Hanukkah, Kwanzaa, and Three Kings Day." Look also for festival marketplaces serving bites and beverages from around the planet, all to honor the cultures and tasty traditions of the festival.

Holiday Toy Drummers will provide the percussive rhythms for "Mickey's Happy Holidays," a pop-up happening that will feature classic Disney icons as well as several Pixar characters.

And around both Anaheim theme parks, Downtown Disney District, and the resort hotels? All sorts of decorations, bulbs, ribbons, and gingerbread-y details, the sorts of sights that make for sweet season-cute snapshots. Merry merchandise, too, will pop up in shops and stores around the area.

And speaking of gingerbread, sweets, and the much-obsessed-over eating part of a Holidays at the Disneyland Resort visit?

Snacky finds of the most festive variety will be central to the destination's holiday celebrations. Stay tuned, lovers of peppermint-gooey goodies: All of the delicious details about the holiday treats will be unveiled in the fall.