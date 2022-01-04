Kidspace's Ice-Nice ‘Winter Frolic' Has Been Extended

What to Know Pasadena

The special happening has been extended through Jan. 17, 2022

$14.95 (babies 1 and under admitted for free); $5 sock skating fee

January is often a stretch full of shifting, adjusting, and changes that rise to meet the new year.

But sometimes? We weren't quite done with the old year, and its December-delightful pleasures, pleasures that often arrive when we find ourselves busy with a dozen other must-dos.

So when a Decembertime event stretches into January, even with a few shifts and adjustments, it can feel like a move that's both merry (as befits a holiday happening) and hope-filled, which is what we want as fresh calendar begins.

Kidspace Children's Museum has extended one of its joyful goings-on, with a tweak or two. It's the Winter Frolic we speak of, that outdoor, fresh-of-air lark that invites kids to build with ice blocks or go ice fishing.

But wait: The ice blocks, er, "ice" blocks are totally for pretending, and, nope, there's no ice on the water at the Pasadena-based educational institution.

These are good activities for youngsters with big imaginations, especially small Southern California-based kids who don't have access to some of the wintry pursuits that children elsewhere often do.

And Kidspace is putting one more "spin" on a cold-weather pastime, with its sock-skating rink.

The chance to "skate" in your socks is an additional $5, do note, and capacity is limited.

Keep in mind that the indoor galleries are temporarily closed at the museum, so you'll want to dress for alfresco fun.

For all of the safety policies and procedures of Winter Frolic, which will wrap up on Jan. 17, 2022, skate over to the Kidspace site now.