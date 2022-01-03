Flamin' Hot Cheetos Fans, That Sprinkles Cupcake Is Back

What to Know The Flamin' Hot Cheetos Cupcake boasts vanilla cake, cheddar frosting, and Flamin' Hot Cheetos dust atop and inside the goodie

Pre-order on Jan. 3 or 4 for Jan. 10 pick-up or local delivery

$6 each

Plenty of us find a playful pleasure in making predictions, of the zaniest variety, as a new year begins.

Those predictions can run the gamut, and, oftentimes, an adventurous predictor will throw a few outlandish forecasts into the merry mix, just to keep the auguries a bit offbeat.

And if you prognosticated that you'd be devouring a dessert covered in Flamin' Hot Cheetos before the first month of the year had even reached its mid-point, well, best put a big star next to that particular guess.

For Sprinkles Cupcakes has just brought back one of the company's quirkiest offerings, a talked-about temptation that gets lovers of hot-sweet treats talking.

It's the Flamin' Hot Cheetos Cupcake, a goodie that has plenty of cakey hallmarks, like a sweet interior vanilla crumb, but also the zesty snack food as a tangy topper.

The savory center of the cupcake is also filled with Flamin' goodness, just in case you need more Cheeto-y kick after biting through that top layer.

And the frosting? It's cheddar, upping this stand-out sweet's stand-out character.

But wait: This is a Flash Flavor, meaning Sprinkles will offer it for the briefest of windows. And that window? You'll want to pre-order this caliente confection on Jan. 3 or 4, for pick-up or local delivery on Jan. 10.

By the by, the 10th of January is a Monday in 2022, and we can't think of anything better than greeting the calendar's second Monday with something that is both sweet and a tad spicy.

And, yes: Jan. 10 is the only date to either pick up your order or have it delivered.

If Flamin' Hot Cheetos adding oomph to a classic cupcake isn't quite for you, here's happy news: Sprinkles also has several of its traditional flavors available for ordering, including those decadent Red Velvet beauties.