King Celwyn's Faire to bring ye olde fun to SkyPark at Santa's Village

Included with your SkyPark day pass (as well as other passes and monthly membership; see site for details)

Characters, turkey legs, and Renaissance Festival-style activities

Renaissance festivals often bloom in the spring and summer, which is, of course, no surprise. After all, Maypoles are often central to the celebrations, as are the sorts of pastimes that often occur in the sunshine (jesting, jousting, the playing of lutes, forest dancing, and engaging in frolicsome behavior).

But there is something about the look of a ye olde faire that says "Christmas" to many people. Perhaps it is the colorful costuming, the hearty cuisine, or the spirit of centuries-old traditions that tie the two together.

So when we learn that Santa's brother is turning up to helm a summer-sweet lark inspired by Renaissance festivals, and it is happening at a place that has yuletide hallmarks aplenty, we're not surprised in the least.

That place? It's SkyPark at Santa's Village, of course, the Lake Arrowhead-close clutch of cottages that look as if they were first fashioned in the North Pole

The time? The final weekend of August 2023, which is an ensorcelled time of year, one that has a tinge of autumnal sweetness to it. (Aug. 26 and 27 are the dates, huzzah.)

As for the merriment? King Celwyn will be at the helm of the "Renaissance-Style Festival," and other fanciful figures from the NorthWoods will make quirky cameos.

This "brother of Santa Claus" has his own enchanted reputation: King Celwyn is "the Keeper of Stories," so count on finding him "...telling tales in the village about all of our wonderful NorthWoods residents."

"The King is wise in the ways of forest care," is the whimsical word from the mountain. "He believes that every creature in the forest, no matter how small, is an essential part of the eco-system."

If you have a day pass to SkyPark at Santa's Village on Aug. 26 or 27, or another sort of pass — think 3-day, annual, or a monthly membership — you can take part in the happy, huzzah-tastic happening. Note that you'll need a one-day pass for each day you'd like to attend, if you hope to be at both the Saturday and Sunday festival.

Turkey legs and treats will be available for purchase, too, upping the Ren-inspired air. So nibbling in the NorthWoods? Totally possible, if you arrive feeling a bit peckish.

Oh yes: Costumes are most welcome, so find your favorite princess gown and flower crown before turning your beloved steed in the direction of this peak-high realm.