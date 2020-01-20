Knott’s 100th Boasts a Plethora of Pins

What to Know Knott's Berry Farm

100 Pins for 100 Years

A new pin, honoring the past or the Knott's of today, will be announced on Facebook each Friday through the coming year

Pins? You've got a drawer full of them. You've got several ribbons hanging from your ceiling, each positively groaning with lapel-ready collectibles.

Or maybe you keep your pins in books, binders, or special cases you've had designed especially for your pin-focused passion.

Wherever you store your grouping of a dozen, a hundred, or a thousand theme park pins, one thing is as true as the Timber Mountain Log Ride is wet: You're always keen to know when a favorite destination is releasing a special series of pins related to a special celebration.

Knott's Berry Farm is having just that year in 2020, thanks to the fact that Walter and Cordelia Knott started their famous fruit business a century ago. To commemorate the centennial, the Buena Park-based land of fast coaster and boysenberry sweets recently announced its "100 Pins for 100 Years Collection."

"Each Friday in 2020 at least one new pin will be announced on Facebook celebrating Knott's past and present — available for purchase in the park the following Saturday."

Is this a true "while supplies last" kind of happening? For sure.

Are there several places to go pin-shopping around Knott's? For sure.

Find the latest centennial pins at Gold Trails Hotel and Mercantile, Casa California, and a few other in-park locations.

But will you need a separate book, ribbon, or case for these pins? Best review your Knott's-themed pins at once, and see how the 2020 series will fold into your festive new finds.