This splashy Knott's Berry Farm pass add-on includes Six Flags

What to Know The All Park Passport Add-On, available with the Gold and Prestige tiers, "offers unlimited entry to all 13 legacy Cedar Fair parks"; the offer is good right now

Gold and Prestige passholders who have the All Park Passport Add-On will enjoy "unlimited access" to all 42 Six Flags parks beginning Jan. 6, 2025, including Six Flags Magic Mountain in Valencia

For the Knott's-only fans: The 2025 Knott's Season Pass is on sale for $99; you'll enjoy unlimited Knott's Berry Farm entry for the rest of 2024 and, yes, 2025

When it comes to a mondo, much-anticipated, super-planned-out theme park adventure, this much is totally true: There's always one more ride to try, one more show to see, and one more corn dog to eat.

Knott's Berry Farm, one of the most venerable of Southern California's vibrant, stay-all-day destinations, understands the "just one more ride" philosophy that so many devoted theme park fans share.

And to help them take that optimistic, can-do attitude wider? There is the new "expanded" All Park Passport Add-On, which will give gadabout coaster lovers the chance to try out coasters across the country.

Nice: The just-announced add-on will give Gold or Prestige passholders the chance to enjoy "unlimited access to all 42 Six Flags parks in North America" beginning Jan. 6, 2025.

Indeed, this includes Six Flags Magic Mountain in Valencia, which is about 90 minutes, give or take with traffic, from the Buena Park theme park. The two well-known Southern California theme parks are now under the same parent company following a major merger.

The add-on also gives people a chance to savor the same unlimited access at 13 Cedar Fair legacy parks right away; that includes California's Great America and South Bay Shores in Santa Clara.

Interested in the 2025 Knott's Season Pass, which is all about "unlimited visits to Knott's Berry Farm"?

It's on sale "at the lowest price of the year," but you won't need to wait five more months to try it out: It's good to go for the rest of 2024. (It's $99 right now, but that price won't last forever.)

If parking is an important component to your pass purchase, it's available with the 2025 Prestige Pass; whatever you choose, studying the different pass tiers, and what they include, is essential.

Prices, dates, and all of the fine print you'll need to peruse before purchasing can be found on the Knott's Berry Farm website.