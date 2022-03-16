Knott's Boysenberry Treats Go ‘Colossal'

You can say, with total accuracy and complete confidence, that a boysenberry is traditionally acknowledged to be on the smaller side.

Is it as small as a blueberry? No, not in most cases, if we're talking about a full-sized bit o' boysen deliciousness.

Is it bigger than a strawberry? "Sometimes" would be the truthful answer here, for the red berries can run the gamut, from gargantuan to petite.

But the usually small-ish boysenberry can most definitely make its whimsical way into a host of dishes that are larger in size, especially at a fun foodie festival that puts the fantastic fruit in the sweet spotlight.

It's the Knott's Boysenberry Festival we're berrily ballyhooing about, a multi-week spring celebration that features dozens of delicious, boysenberry-themed meals, snacks, desserts, and drinks.

And three of those memorable meals? We're about to unleash a gargantuan-sized "golly" here: They're huge.

So huge, in fact, that the Buena Park theme park puts them under the "Colossal Creations" banner, giving lovers of outlandish eats something to seek out during their visits.

And on the large-of-scale list at the 2022 festival, which opens on Friday, March 18? A chocolate cookie, nachos, and a pulled pork sandwich.

But this isn't any chocolate cookie, nacho plate, or pork sammie: Check out the snapshots below, to get a sense of their sheer boysen-big-a-tude.

You say you prefer a boysenberry-packed plate that's more traditional in scale? You can check out several of the appetizing offerings on the 2022 line-up here.