Festive funnel cakes are on the Knott's Merry Farm food line-up, oh yum

- Knott's Merry Farm 2024
- Daily through Jan. 5, 2025
- The Knott's Berry Farm seasonal event features decorations, stage show, and dozens of special snacks and drinks
- The goodies are found throughout the Buena Park theme park at spots like the Calico Saloon and Ghost Town Bakery; park admission is required to enter, food and drink are additional
So many celebratory places feature fa-la-yummy foodstuffs when the holidays approach, but the theme parks go the dining distance when it comes to developing all sorts of savory and sweet specialities.
Knott's Berry Farm, the longtime home of Knott's Merry Farm, embraces this appetizingly merry mission each November and December, and in the first days of January, too.
The tummy-tempting result?
All sorts of goodies rocking flavorful holiday flair, including a line-up of fun funnel cakes, loaded potatoes, chilaquiles, and Christmassy confections that pay tribute to an icon who has found a home at the Buena Park destination in the early 1980s (yep, that would be Snoopy).
Check out some of the 2024 foods and drinks now, then make for Knott's for more nummy choices before the extreme merriness wraps Jan. 5.