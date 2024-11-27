Festive funnel cakes are on the Knott's Merry Farm food line-up, oh yum

What to Know Knott's Merry Farm 2024

Daily through Jan. 5, 2025

The Knott's Berry Farm seasonal event features decorations, stage show, and dozens of special snacks and drinks

The goodies are found throughout the Buena Park theme park at spots like the Calico Saloon and Ghost Town Bakery; park admission is required to enter, food and drink are additional

So many celebratory places feature fa-la-yummy foodstuffs when the holidays approach, but the theme parks go the dining distance when it comes to developing all sorts of savory and sweet specialities.

Knott's Berry Farm, the longtime home of Knott's Merry Farm, embraces this appetizingly merry mission each November and December, and in the first days of January, too.

The tummy-tempting result?

All sorts of goodies rocking flavorful holiday flair, including a line-up of fun funnel cakes, loaded potatoes, chilaquiles, and Christmassy confections that pay tribute to an icon who has found a home at the Buena Park destination in the early 1980s (yep, that would be Snoopy).

Check out some of the 2024 foods and drinks now, then make for Knott's for more nummy choices before the extreme merriness wraps Jan. 5.

Find the Tiramisu Funnel Cake at Sutter's Funnel Cake.

Roll for Log Ride Funnel for a Loaded Churro and Caramel Apple Funnel Cake.

A Classic Turkey Sandwich with All the Trimmings is a savory selection at Boardwalk BBQ.

Papas Mexicanas is the spot for Loaded Maple Waffle Fries with Bacon and Cheese.

Charleston Circle Coffee has all sorts of cute confections, including the Snoopy Christmas Cookies.

Philly Cheesesteak Loaded Tater Tots are a hearty offering at Calico Tater Bites, which is open "select days."

Baja Taqueria, which is open on "select days" as well, has Red and Green Chilaquiles with Beef Barbacoa and Scrambled Eggs.