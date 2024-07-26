Knott's Scary Farm tickets are now on sale, fright lovers

What to Know Knott's Scary Farm at Knott's Berry Farm in Buena Park

Sept. 19 through Nov. 2, 2024 (select nights)

$59.99 and up

Even during the hottest days of summer, long shadows quietly await our notice, the sorts of shady spots where fantastical figures do thrillingly lurk.

Knott's Scary Farm has long been a thrill-filled must-do for Southern Californians come the fall, and we do truly mean "long been": The jump-and-startle spectacular celebrated its 50th anniversary in 2023, making it "the longest-running" event of its kind in our area.

This fact makes the scare-packed series, which eerily unfolds over several fall nights, one of the oldest and most respected of the Halloween-themed happenings, both in our Halloween-loving region and well beyond.

But let's hold up right here: While it is true that Knott's Scary Farm mostly takes place in the fall, it opens Sept. 19, 2024, which, yes, is still officially summer.

Which is all to say you can find autumnal eeks in summertime, if you buy tickets to bravely visit the Buena Park event during its opening weekend.

Mazes, vibrant street scenes, and live shows are haunting hallmarks of the nighttime extravaganza, which is all about delivering dastardly delightful experiences to people who adore the Halloween season.

Tickets just went on sale July 26, so get yours now; there are a few options to consider, ticketing-wise, including the Admission & Meal Bundle package.

And a dining deal called Scary Farm Boo-fet promises a picture with, you got it, a ghoul.

We haven't yet mentioned where all of these ghoulish goings-on will arise: That would be world-famous Knott's Berry Farm, a theme park with plenty of history, a glorious Ghost Town area, and purple panache, thanks to all of its beloved boysenberry treats.

"See You in the Fog," as the Knott's Scary Team blithely says. But before you can enter that frightful fall fog, you'll need admission; start here.